I just tried a 'waterless' shampoo on my fine, flyaway-prone hair—here are my honest thoughts
Does it actually perform as well as a regular shampoo?
What if I told you I found a shampoo that’s completely waterless, plastic-free and plant-powered? Introducing: The Powder Shampoo.
Now, I know what you’re thinking, but this isn’t the same as dry shampoo which refreshes your hair in between washes. The Powder Shampoo is a powder formula that lathers up when water is applied and washes your hair like a regular old shampoo.
So what’s the point in switching from your current favourite shampoo? Well, The Powder Shampoo is completely plastic-free and waterless (the brand doesn’t even use water in its production), meaning thousands of litres of water are saved annually when compared to conventional shampoo.
Obviously, the lightweight, water-less formula means that it’s great for travelling with, not to mention it will allow for 100 washes, meaning one bottle will last you about the same as four regular shampoo bottles (making it, in practise, a more affordable shampoo option when you think about it).
It’s also plant-powered, with no sulphates, silicones or synthetic fragrances, so this sustainable product is pretty great for your hair, too.
Great stuff. But what I’m most interested in is whether the waterless formula actually performs. I’m pretty fussy with my shampoos. As someone with fine and wavy hair that’s prone to flyaways, I like my shampoo to be just the right balance of volumising and hydrating—not an easy feat, I can tell you.
My scalp is also pretty sensitive, and has been known to get dry and itchy with certain haircare formulas (shampoo and conditioner bars, I’m looking at you), so I was intrigued to see how The Powder Shampoo would perform.
Before we get into the actual review, you can shop the powder shampoo formulas I used for yourself below, and read on to find out how I got on with the powder shampoo process.
The Powder Shampoo: A review
I’ll be honest, I was a bit apprehensive about how easy this would be to use, but the directions couldn’t be simpler. Simply sprinkle the powder onto wet hair and lather. That’s literally it.
I was surprised at how similarly it worked to a conventional shampoo once I got over the initial powder application. I scrubbed my hair—using fingers or a scalp brush—rinsed and repeated.
The shampoo smells incredible (which I found surprising considering there’s no artificial fragrance added), and my hair felt just as clean as it would with a conventional shampoo. It has a surprisingly hydrating effect for a powder formula, so it didn’t irritate my sensitive scalp and I didn’t get as many flyaways as I do with most shampoos.
One thing I will mention is to make sure you close the cap immediately after you’ve sprinkled it on your hair—if you shower head sprinkles everywhere like mine does, you don’t want to get any water in the bottle accidentally.
Overall, The Powder Shampoo left my hair shiny, soft, volumised and surprisingly hydrated. Intrigued? Shop more options, including a powder body wash (yes you read that right) below…
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
Scared to step foot in the gym? 7 beginner gym workouts that boost fitness and make workouts fun
Don't overcomplicate your beginner routine.
By Chloe Gray
-
MAC has announced a new version of its iconic Velvet Teddy - here's everything you need to know
Velvet Teddy has been upgraded, here's what to expect
By Tori Crowther
-
These 10 nail polishes look *way* more expensive than they actually are
Luxurious manis on a budget
By Lucy Abbersteen