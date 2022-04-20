Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: Tools & Accessories Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The tools and accessories you use on your tresses can quite literally make or break your hair. Too much heat and rough fabrics can cause hair to snap, undoing any good work from your wash and care products.

Luckily our judges are here to highlight the tools and accessories that deliver big styling results while minimising damage. Read on to find out the brushes, extensions, tongs and straighteners that will keep your locks in mint condition.

Best Hairdryer

Winner: Dyson Supersonic, £329.99 | Currys

Arm ache while drying is a thing of the past with this light but mighty dryer. The fast and focused airflow cuts down drying time and gives a super-smooth finish. Plus, it’s so quiet you don’t even have to pause your podcast as you dry.

Highly Commended: Glamoriser Lightspeed Dryer, £140 | Currys

Best Hairbrush

Winner: Kent Brushes Pure Flow Vented Oval Cushion Bristle Nylon Mix Hairbrush (LPF1), £24 | Kent Brushes

This brush is a one-stop shop for styling needs, whether you’re blow-drying or simply smoothing a ponytail in place. “I loved that this brush had vents to help with heat dissipation,” said judge Anabel Kingsley, “and features rounded prongs on some bristles to minimise hair damage.”

Highly Commended: Neville Hair & Beauty Neville 1405 Hairbrush, £35 | Neville Hair & Beauty

Best Hair Accessory

Winner: Slip Skinny Scrunchies, £39 | Lookfantastic

These mini scrunchies not only look luxe, but they also keep hair looking great too by minimising the chances of breakage. Suitable for even the most delicate hair types, they make impromptu ponytail moments damage-free.

Winner: Slip Hair Turban, £70 | Lookfantastic

To prevent moisture loss as you sleep, silk is one of the best fabrics to cocoon your hair in. This turban from Slip is double-lined for quality and fits a range of head sizes, hair lengths and textures. It’ll take your beauty sleep to the next level.

Highly Commended: Holisitic Silk Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, £80 | Lookfantastic

Best Curling Tong

Winner: Dyson Airwrap Styler, £449.99 | Dyson

“This has transformed my relationship with my hair,” says judge Holly Rains. “It makes drying my hair fun, not a chore.” Thanks to the powerful yet controlled airflow you can dry, curl, wave and smooth all hair types with this multi-styler without using excessive heat. Since judging, the Airwrap has had an impressive upgrade. The new Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler does exactly the same as the original, but oh so much better.

Highly Commended: T3 Curl ID, £199.95 | Beauty Bay

Best Straightener

Winner: Dyson Corrale Straightener, £399.99 | John Lewis

With flexible plates, this straightener gathers hair together to smooth and enhance shine with minimal damage. The icing on the cake is that it’s cord-free, making styling anywhere easier than ever.

Highly Commended: T3 Lucea ID, £189 | Net-a-porter

Best Hair Extensions

Winner: Beauty Works Celebrity Choice Nanobond Extensions, from £113.99 | Beauty Works

Using tiny nanorings, these extensions are virtually undetectable and give added volume and length (you can choose from 16” 18”, 20” and 24”). The best part is they’re comfortable to wear, lying flat against your hair for a smooth finish that can be styled in any way without being seen. Don’t worry about colour blending if you have highlights or balayage, shades can be mixed to create a bespoke shade for you. Genius.

Highly Commended: Gold Class Pre-bonded Extensions, from £130 per bundle of 25 strands | Gold Class Hair