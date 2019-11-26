12 of the best hairstyles for oval faces (AKA the most versatile face shape)

When it comes to oval-faced styles, these are the best of the best



Looking for the right hairstyles for oval faces? Look no further because, if you’re oval-faced, this is the definitive edit of the perfect cut for your face shape.

The good news is that an oval face is the most versatile when it comes to the hairstyles you can pull off. You’ve been blessed with the easiest face shape to cater for at the salon.’This face shape works with almost any type of short hair cut from super short, to chin length or shoulder length,’ says Charlotte Mensah, award-winning hair stylist and natural afro hair expert.

‘The most important consideration to take into account is the individuals’ natural texture,’ adds Sam Burnett, KMS Style Council member and Owner and Creative Director at Hare & Bone. This will determine the style, shape and length.’

And you’re in seriously good company when it comes to celebrities with oval faces; see the best hairstyles for oval faces 2019 has to offer courtesy of our favourite celebrities.

How do you know if you have an oval face shape?

First thing’s first, how do you identify an oval face shape?

They’re fairly similar to round faces in that they have a softer jawline, but the key difference is that they are longer than they are wide – i.e. the distance from your forehead to your chin will be significantly longer than the width of your face. Also, your forehead will probably be wider than your chin.

Hairstyles for oval faces with long hair

One thing you’ll notice time and time again with long-haired celebs is that their hair is always in tip top condition. ‘The biggest thing to remember with long hair is that it needs to look healthy, says Sam. ‘There is no point in having long unhealthy hair as the condition will always determine the length.’ Charlotte adds, ‘With natural Afro hair, long sections throughout the crown give you the ability to create a look that suits your fashion sense and lifestyle need.’

Celebrity inspiration: Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell and Blake Lively

Hairstyles for oval faces with medium length hair

A blunt medium style is without doubt one of the hottest hairstyles of the moment. ‘Medium length hair looks great when it’s maintained well; think fuller, blunt styles with no layering,’ says Sam. ‘If an individuals’ hair is prone to frizz then it’s best to keep the hair on the longer side of medium – the longer and heavier the hair, the more controlled it will be.’

Celebrity inspiration: Olivia Munn and Kate Middleton

Hairstyles for oval faces with short hair

As your face shape is so versatile, you can work just about any short style – lob, bob, pixie crop, the possibilities are endless. And when it comes to Afro hair, ‘the tapered, natural hair is perfect for women who want a short style with options,’ says Charlotte.

Celebrity inspiration: Luipta Nyong’o, Jennifer Lawrence and Carey Mulligan

Hairstyles for oval faces with thin hair

The key with thinner hair is not to over-layer your style. ‘If you have fine hair, keep layers longer as over layering will only make the hair appear thinner and sparser,’ advises Sam. Look to stars like Keira Knightley for inspiration on working finer hair, or Jennifer Lawrence’s wispy pixie cut.

Celebrity inspiration: Jennifer Lawrence

Hairstyles for oval faces with thick hair

Naturally thick hair is great as it often doesn’t require adding an awful lot of volume or texture with heat styling, particularly if curly, wavy or cut with layers. Kim Kardashian often wears her thick hair in a ‘wet look’ style, which makes hair appear thinner, while Kate Middleton chooses to sport big and bouncy curls at the end of her hair.

Celebrity inspiraton: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton

Hairstyles for oval faces with curly hair

With naturally curly hair, avoid lots of short layers as this will increase your hair’s volume and cause it to grow outwards rather than down with its length. In terms of celeb inspiration, Rihanna’s hair is often seen in a full head of curls, and she’s no stranger to a big, textured ponytail. Meanwhile hair royalty Kate Middleton often chooses loose and bouncy curls.

Celebrity inspiraton: Rihanna and Kate Middleton

Hairstyles for oval faces with bangs

The beauty of an oval face is that a full fringe won’t make your face look too rounded; Jessica Biel works choppy bangs and wavy locks perfectly. And, when she had her pixie crop a few years back, J-Law’s feathered bangs were a perfect example of how to work a wispy fringe with an oval face.

Celebrity inspiraton: Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Biel



Hairstyles for oval faces and big foreheads

Longer oval faces may have a more prominent forehead which, as explained above, can be disguised under a full or side feathery fringe.

Scroll through the below gallery as we chart the best oval-faced celebs and their Hollywood hairstyles.