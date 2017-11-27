It's never too early for a Christmas present...

Okay everybody, make sure you’re sitting down. The ghd Black Friday beauty sale has just gone live four days early and you can now get £20 off a number of their hero styling products – think straighteners, curlers, hair dryers and heat protectants galore – and other ghd products on the site are even 30% off.

Used by professional hair stylists and savvy beauty gurus everywhere, their products are serious salon-grade tools that’ll step up your hair game and we’ve curated some of our favourites below.

CYBER MONDAY UPDATE:

You can get an extra £5 off ghd products on offer by entering the code GHD5 at checkout.

Looking for some effortless beachy waves? The classic curl tong is one of ghd’s most beloved stylers and we’ve actually featured it in our roundup of the best curling wands to keep you looking effortless this party season. Combining their groundbreaking ceramic and sensor technology which keep the curlers heated at a steady 185°C, it’s great if you’re looking for medium sized curls as it’s got a 26mm barrel.

It’s now available for £100, down from £120 over on their website.

We’ve previously described this straightener as one of the best hair straighteners for curly hair. With a wider (and snazzier) plate than the usual straighteners, it’s designed specifically for thick, curly hair that seems nearly impossible to straighten and works miracles. Once you’re done, you can just pop it in the protective plate guard and it’s a great travel buddy as it has universal voltage capabilities too.

It’s now available for £115, down from £135.

With this professional-grade hair dryer, you’ll never have to rush out the door with wet hair again. There’s some serious horsepower here since it boasts a 2100W motor and claims to give you ‘a smooth salon-style finish in half the time’. We’ve featured it before in our edit of our favourite hair dryers and we’ve got a little tip: the wide nozzle is key to precise styling and if you point it downwards, it’ll help straighten your hair if you don’t have time to reach for a straightener.

It’s now available for £79, down from £99.

Keep your hair looking shiny and healthy with this heat protect spray, which will guard it against any heat-related damage. Spray it on either wet or dry hair and remember to give your hair a good brush to evenly distribute the product before getting to work.

It’s now available for £9.07, down from £12.95.

That’s just a drop in the ocean of what’s going on across their website though, there must be at least six times the number of products on sale for 30% off from limited edition pink straighteners through to a cute Christmas beauty gift set.

If you’re looking for more Black Friday sales inspiration, we’ve also got a Black Friday makeup deals page packed with bargains on everything from MAC to K-beauty skincare, as well as a Black Friday clothing sales edit curated from designer and high street products.

We’ll keep you updated on any breaking new deals we find over the course of the week, so keep your computer close and your credit cards closer.

(RIP bank account.)