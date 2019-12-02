Fringes can suit just about anyone (and we have the proof)

Whether you want blunt full bangs or a sultry sweeping style, these are the coolest cuts to bookmark for 2020

I’m pretty sure all of us can say that we’ve experimented with fringes at least once in our lifetime. Whether you dabbled in the soft side bangs or a full fringe, it’s one of those universal styles we all try at some point.

The good news is that if you’re thinking of joining the fringe camp once more, there are so many versions of the classic fringe out there that you’re guaranteed to find one that works for you in 2019.

The right one can (and will) complement your face shape; feathered and layered bangs can soften an angular face shape, while a rounder face can be sharpened with a blunt fringe. See our guides to hairstyles for round faces and hairstyles for square faces for more inspiration.

When Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her newly fringed hairstyle in 2015, the media went mad. It’s a subtle look and one that really works if you don’t want to go for full-on blunt bangs. And just about every supermodel has experimented with fringes and put their own stamp on it, from Kate Moss to Naomi Campbell and Sienna Miller.

And how should you style your newfound fringe, we hear you ask? ‘With a heavy fringe, you need it to look healthy, shiny and glossy,’ says ghd Global Ambassador Adam Reed.

He advises using a natural bristle round brush like the Natural Bristle Radial Brush, £17.50 at Fabled, to ‘give your fringe the perfect shape, plus shine and gloss.’

His number one styling tip? ‘Don’t spray hairspray directly onto your fringe! Spray it onto a brush and then brush through for a very soft hold.’

With a style to work for every face shape, every hair colour and every personal preference, it’s not hard to see why VIPs just can’t resist going for the chop.

So whether you’re looking at trialling a wispy or full fringe for the first time, or just want a new-season update on your current style, these are the best celebrity fringes to ever grace the red carpet.

Fringes with long hair

A fringe can add uniqueness to much longer styles, as seen here on Selena Gomez, and can also help to frame and flatter your face shape. Even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton famously experimented with the style back in 2015, sending royal fans into a fringe frenzy. Safe to say it’s a winning look.

Celebrity inspiration: Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell and Kate Middleton

Fringes with bobs

A full fringe paired with a bob is a timeless nod to 1960s fashion icons of a decade gone by, and looks good on pretty much any face shape with the right layering towards the ends. Zendaya is no stranger to experimenting with hairstyles, pulling off the (temporary) bob perfectly. Read our guide to bob hairstyles for even more hairspo – you’ll leave desperate to go for the chop.

Celebrity inspiration: Zendaya and Lara Condor

Fringes with short hair

Short hairstyles with fringes are a winning look every single time, and Kerry Washington’s newest look is physical proof of that. Pixie crops are made complete with the addition of a sweeping, layered fringe.

Celebrity inspiration: Kerry Washington and Jennifer Lawrence

Fringes with curly hair

Forget everything secondary school taught you about having to straighten the life out of your fringe every morning – fringes look seriously great worn curly, as demonstrated by the gorgeous Ciara.

Celebrity inspiration: Ciara and Jessica Biel

Time for a new ‘do? Check out the hottest 2019 hairstyles with bangs and fringes below to take straight to the hairdresser’s chair.