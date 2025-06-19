Dyson’s Inimitable Styling Tools Are the Key to a Healthy Blowout—and You Can Now Get £80 Off the Dyson AirWrap i.d.

Dyson’s haircare tools are easily the most revered on the market. When I reveal my job as a shopping editor to new acquaintances, the first question I am asked is always—without fail—whether or not Dyson hair tools are worth the money. And my answer is the same every time: an unwavering yes.

But despite the virality of the brand’s tools, many people are unaware of just how intelligent this technology is, and the number of different hair care tools on offer. What’s also worth knowing is that each Dyson tool comes with 2 year guarantee and next day delivery when you shop direct, and you can even find the most popular tools discounted in the brand’s outlet range.

Not only that, but our exclusive Dyson discount codes offer an extra 10% off outlet products, and we regularly offer promo codes to save on the full Dyson haircare range—including a current £80 off the Airwrap i.d.—so you'll want to check back often to find the latest deals.

So once you've decided to invest, it's time to find out which tool is right for your hair type and specific needs. I’ve tried a lot of Dyson tools in my time, so allow me to break it down for you. From the signature Airwrap to the latest innovations, these are the gentle yet hard-working tools to know about.

There are three primary Dyson tools to familiarise yourself with: the Airstrait, the Airwrap, and the Supersonic. Put simply, the Airstrait is a wet-to-dry straightener, the Airwrap is a wet-to-dry styler, and the Supersonic is a blow drier. However, they all do far more than it says on the tin.

The Airstrait is Dyson’s newest tool, and it makes straightening hair a breeze. It takes your hair from wet to straight without any heated plates, extreme heat or heat damage. It’s also the only hair straightener with a Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor which provides powerful, directional airflow that smooths and aligns hair. As someone who used to have to fully blow dry my hair before straightening it, this tool skips so many time consuming steps—and means I’m not blasting my scalp with hot air which can cause damage.

The Airwrap is my most used hair tool of all time, taking my wavy, frizzy hair to the perfect sleek and bouncy blowdry straight out of the shower. The newest Dyson Airwrap i.d. comes with attachments for curly, coily, straight and wavy hair types, including a standard blow drier attachment, curling barrels, a round brush head, diffuser, soft smoothing brush, and the new wide-tooth comb attachment, engineered for curly and coily hair, which helps to add shape, volume, and length as it dries. And from now until 25/06, you can get an exclusive £80 off Dyson AirWrap i.d. purchases with our discount code.

The Airwrap i.d. is also Dyson’s first connected hair care device. It has all the styling capabilities of the original Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, but now comes with app-connected features and brand-new attachments, for even more styles. It’s the only hair tool I find myself needing, no matter what style I’m after. Again taking hair from wet to styled, it’s perfect for those with high maintenance hair.

You can also use the MyDyson™ app to take a quiz about your hair, skill level and styling goals, and the i.d. styler will create the ideal curling sequence to wrap, style and set each curl with just the push of a button. Connecting to the app also offers you tailored styling with content that is relevant for your hair type, gives live product updates and troubleshooting notifications, and filter maintenance prompts.

Last but not least, the Supersonic hair dryer has long been hailed one of the best hair dryers on the market. The latest edition dryer uses Nural sensor technology to measure the distance between the machine and your scalp, maintaining a consistent temperature to protect your scalp health and keep the hair shiny. It also features attachment learning technology, which remembers the last setting used with different attachments so you don’t have to reset it every time you turn the tool on.

Which Dyson haircare tool is right for me?

The tool you go for will depend entirely on your hair type and how you like it styled. If you’re a daily straightener user, the Airstrait will instantly become your new best friend.

If you like a bouncy blow dry, the Airwrap is undoubtedly the tool to go for—especially if you have never been able to get on with a round brush and traditional blow drier at home.

If you want to diffuse, enhance shine, or just give hair a speedy blast with a blow drier, the Supersonic delivers exactly that, with the advantage of Nural technology to protect the scalp.

One of my top tips when it comes to shopping Dyson hair tools is to shop directly through the Dyson website. Not only does this entitle you to a 2 year guarantee and next day delivery, but you can also get an impressive 10% off items in the Dyson Outlet year-round (only valid on refurbished items). That’s a pretty big saving, and you’re getting a tool that’s practically good as new.

But on top of this, you can get an extra 10% off the outlet using our exclusive code, which is an ongoing deal. You'll also want to check our page for regular updates and savings on your favourite Dyson haircare products, particularly if you're hoping to find a specific product on sale, as we have plenty of exclusive offers that change up regularly.