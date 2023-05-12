Caramel hair is set to be the beauty trend of the season—here's the best inspiration out there

When you hear of caramel hair colour, it's the creamy caramel of a morning caramel latte that comes to mind for some, or Jennifer Lopez's iconic balayage (opens in new tab) for others. Whatever comes to mind, I know one thing for sure—caramel hair is the hair trend (opens in new tab) of the moment.

While bob hairstyles (opens in new tab) and lob hairstyles (opens in new tab) are *literally* everywhere right now, some of us need something a little less permanent and low maintenance. If that's you, it's time to order the caramel hair colour latte.

Why am I keep going on about latte's and not *the* Beyoncé signature caramel hair colour? Because according to celebrity hairstylist and Brand Educator of blonding brand Bblonde (opens in new tab), Jason Collier, caramel latte hair is big news—and I'm not at all mad about it.

One of the many great things about a caramel hair colour (apart from making dry hair look more glossy), is that it can be done in so many different ways. Whether it's caramel balayage, highlights, ombré or block colour, you can pump some caramel into your hair in some way.

Before I serve you all the hottest caramel hair colour looks from the A-listers and some Instagram inspiration to save for later, I spoke to the hair experts on all things caramel hair colour. Founder of Bleach London salon (opens in new tab) Alex Brownsell shares how to make caramel work for blonde hair. Plus, Michele Antiga and Emilie Venturini, from award-winning salon Gielly Green (opens in new tab) share the benefits of a caramel hair colour. Keep scrolling for the 10 best caramel hair colour inspiration.

What is caramel hair colour?

"Caramel hair is the perfect blend of brown and golden hair mixed together," Emilie Venturini, Signature Colourist at Gielly Green Salon (opens in new tab) tells us.

A caramel hair colour is for both blondes, brunettes and red heads. "Caramel colours are a neutral-toned blonde with warmer undertones. This blonde is super popular as it complements every skin tone," says Brownsell. "The colour is a more accessible shade of blonde. When bleaching, you want to keep some of the natural warmth in your hair so it doesn't need to be lifted too pale. This will help the hair stay in better condition. The warmth of the colour makes it universally flattering on all skin tones and looks amazing all year round," she adds.

Does caramel hair work for all hair colours?

Yep. It's a universal hair colour, so whatever shade you're rocking now, a caramel hair colour would make it pop even more.

"It’s particularly good for brunettes because it’s not too light so blends easily and naturally," Venturini tells us. It's low maintenance as well. "It’s one of the easiest colours to maintain as it grows out naturally on most blondes and brunettes," she says.

And blondes get an added bonus, too. "It offers the perfect flexibility for the blonde that wants be less blonde (more golden caramel) without long-term commitment," Antiga shares. What's more? "Caramel tones are also great to hide very dry hair. The warm, rich pigment will make your hair look much fuller and sometimes even split ends will look less obvious too," Antinga explains.

Does it work on all hair types?

"As the base colour doesn't need to be lifted to a very light blonde, it's an easier colour to achieve. This means you won't be causing as much damage to your hair, making it a perfect shade for all hair types including fine and/or coily hair," Brownsell explains.

Ready for beachy waves? "Caramel hair suits any style but especially wavy looks because it’ll reflect its beautiful light and warm depth even more," Antiga shares.

How to achieve the perfect caramel hair colour

It is important to work with your natural hair colour. Brownsell explains, "Darker hair should work with the undertones in their hair by opting for warmer caramels verging on coppers. These darker shades can make your hair look thicker and healthier."

"Medium tones still have warm undertones but can be lifted to a honey blonde, " she continues.

If you're already a lighter blonde? Brownsell suggests "working with adding depth back into the hair". Her recipe? "To do this I love a custom mix of Bleach London Super Cool Colours (opens in new tab) to achieve a glossy, golden mid-blonde. Try two parts Instant Coffee (opens in new tab), two parts Just Like Honey (opens in new tab) and one part Proper Copper (opens in new tab)."

How to style caramel hair

Whether it be highlights, balayage or a money piece, there are so many ways to incorporate caramel hair colour into your style. (Beyoncé's all-over caramel is a firm favourite.)

"[At Bleach London] we love a natural face frame with diplights—it's a great way for brunettes to add lightness and dimension to their hair," says Brownsell. "Lately, we have been seeing our highlight clients transition to an all-over, mid-biscuit-tone blonde, and we love this look because it is bold and bright while keeping a natural feel."

Caramel hair colour inspiration

1. Caramel Frappuccino

Jason Collier dubbed this style the Caramel Frappuccino, as it brings warmth to the face as well as being super glossy.

2. Sweet caramel hair colour

It was hard to choose just one of J.Lo's caramel looks, but this wins. Every hairstylist I spoke to said Jennifer Lopez does the caramel hair colour the best, and it's true.

3. Golden hour caramel

I'm sorry but are you seeing what I'm seeing? This caramel hair colour transformation is *literally* perfection.

4. Blonde caramel hair colour (AKA the Blonde roast)

Perfect for the blonde-hair babes—this look screams summer.

5. Caramel balayage

As yummy as it sounds, this caramel balayage is exactly what I'm trying to achieve this summer. It's the perfect amount of caramel while being subtle enough to grow out undetected.

6. Caramel hair colour with lowlights

Now we can see why Antigia said caramel lengths look incredible with a wave.

7. Blonde caramel balayage

This caramel hair colour is very much giving Beyoncé—and I'm living for it.

8. Curly caramel

The mix of super-light blonde tones mixed with a darker brown makes for the perfect caramel hair colour.

9. Ombre Caramel

This look proves that caramel hair colours work on red hair, too.

10. Hazelnut Caramel

Simply stunning.

If it's your first time colouring your hair, you may want to invest in the best shampoo for coloured hair (opens in new tab). Shop some of the best colour-protecting shampoo and conditioners below.