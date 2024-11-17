I'm calling it: this is the best product to reach for when hair is limp, lifeless and in desperate need of a boost

Despite being a beauty editor, when it comes to my hair, I'm pretty useless. I've got fine, straight hair and lots of it, which means I'm a little lazy when it comes to styling. It doesn't get that greasy (though I do try to wash it every other day to keep that scalp healthy) and I don't really like to spend long styling it. However, when I do take the time and put a little effort in, I always feel better about myself.

Products that promise to make styling easier are my favourites. One of my go-tos (and I'm not alone in this), is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. Oribe is known for its high-performance, luxury formulas and it's a treat every time I have any of the products in my hair care rotation. This spray in particular though is a real hair life-saver and I wouldn't be without it.

What makes Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray so special?

There are dozens of texturising sprays on the market, so what makes this one great? It's tempting to simply say: well, because it's Oribe. But I won't. If you're unfamiliar, the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray works to add volume and lift to the hair without the need for faffing around with mousses or excessive styling. Because it's a dry spray that contains zeolite, a volcanic mineral that soaks up excess oils from the scalp leaving it looking far fresher—even if you're eeking out your hair wash.

It also adds a bit of shine to the hair, which no other texture spray that I've ever uses has done. Most make my natural brunette hair look a little dull if anything. This enhances a fresh blow dry or gives new life to days-old hair, adding some much-needed gloss.

Perhaps most importantly for me, aside from obviously doing its job, I like hair products that smell good. And I'm not talking flowery stuff, I'm talking sexy scents. This has the brand's iconic Cote d’Azur scent so is a stunning combination of jasmine, lemon, bergamot, sandalwood and amber, among others to transport you to the French Riviera.

How to use Oribe Texturizing Spray

There are a number of ways to use the texturizing spray and it depends on two things: how you style your hair and the hair type you have.

Personally, since I have quite fine hair, I like to use this to add some natural volume to my roots, particularly on days when I don't want to style it at all. Even if my hair has been roughly blow-dried, a spritz of this gives enough grit to deliver some decent volume, some extra shine (which is always welcomed) and a good dose of that signature scent. I also like to use it when I'm going all-out with hairstyling, spraying some into the roots after sectioning before curling my hair and putting it into rollers for extra life. I find that the texture helps give my hair lift and keeps my curls feeling bouncy and voluminous.

It's definitely on the pricey end of hair care products, but if that's where you like to invest your money, then it's worth those pennies. Plus, you don't need much of this to get a great result so a bottle will last you a long time.

Before using Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After using Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)