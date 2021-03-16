Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone who has tried to master the trend of Parisian sexy, undone hair knows it is in fact, the opposite of effortless, and often requires you to strike the difficult balance between “just woke up bedhead” chic and “I haven’t slept in three days” texture.

Thankfully we can finally wave goodbye to hair envy; George Northwood, the man behind some of the world’s most coveted do’s (read: Alexa Chung and Meghan Markle) has masterminded his new UNDONE range, inspired by his signature natural style which has garnered the loyalty of models, actresses and beauty editors alike.

Even while we continue to work from home, the lure of products that promise a quick route to a good hair day is as strong as ever. The range, starting at £12, has an incredibly accessible price point considering George’s sought-after credentials. It encompasses 20 products, beginning with shampoos and conditioners to give hair a healthy and strong foundation. The line also extends to tools and styling products to help maintain style, longevity and movement.

Mirroring George’s simple-yet-editorial worthy approach to hairdressing, there are four categories that focus on specific hair concerns, all of which come in chic and understated packaging.

In creating this range, George wanted to reflect his values of sustainability, which is why you’ll find all the products have vegan formulas, as well as completely recyclable packaging – even the pump. “I was committed to ensuring that my range is formulated with the very best quality ingredients and I have worked hard to ensure my formulations are efficacious and able to challenge the very best products that are currently on the market,” said George.

The categories include: UNDIRTY, perfect for your day-to-day wash and a great choice for those who can’t help but wash their hair every day (guilty), UNPARCHED, for dry hair that is desperately in need of hydrating moisture, UNDAMAGED, which revives and repairs the damaged bonds caused by colouring and heat-styling, and finally (our personal favourite) UNPOLLUTED, a weekly deep-detox shampoo to get rid of residue and build-up and leave you with that cleaner-than-clean feeling.

UNDONE’s styling products continue in a similar vein. No longer do you have to fear the chaos of hundreds of products cluttering up your bathroom, George has kept it pared back and classic with a Wave Holding Spray, Moisturising Cream and Volume Spray as well as a trio of styling tools which won’t break the bank, but will leave you with pricelessly enviable locks.

Marie Claire Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham says “I’ve been trialling the UNDAMAGED range and I’m blown away by how soft, silky and strong my hair is. I’ve been using UNPOLLUTED as a weekly detox and this leaves me with more shine than I’ve seen on my hair. The whole range gets all the ticks from me – vegan, sulphate-free, fully recyclable packaging and big aluminium bottles which last double the time of my usual products, plus luxury results at high street prices.”

If you’re wanting to get your hands on this range (and quite frankly, why wouldn’t you), you’d better be quick, as some of the range has already started to sell out at Boots!

Shop the full range now exclusively Boots or at georgenorthwood.com.