Gold is the universal flattering shade that warms up any complexion and is the go-to edition for makeup looks that need a bit of glamour. Behind the scenes on our cover shoot with Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Francesca Hayward, we used Dior’s glowing makeup must-haves…. read on for our step-by-step guide.

Known as the queen of highlighting, we asked Dior’s UK Celebrity Makeup Ambassador Nikki Wolff to create her signature glowy skin on Francesca Hayward along with a golden-toned eye to catch the light and add drama on set.

Nikki started with the Dior Backstage Face & Body Universal Primer, £27.50. Known as a makeup artist’s secret weapon, this primer helps create a flawless base and plumps up skin so it is hydrated and ready for foundation. To even out Francesa’s complexion Nikki used the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, £29.50, as the fluid texture is easy to blend seelmessles as you build up coverage.

‘I then used the Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow, £28.50‘, says Nikki.’ ‘I apply this liquid highlighter to all the high points of her face. It’s infused with pearlescent pigments so gives skin a beautiful radiance. The pigments also help to diffuse the light, leaving a soft glow whilst still looking natural and fresh.’

This was followed by the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette in Glitz, £36. ‘I dusted a fluffy brush over the shimmery peach, bronze and pearl shades and then lightly swept this over the tops of her cheekbones, temples, under the brow bones and on the tip of her nose to add dimension. It’s all about a small amount of product, cleverly placed to achieve a natural-looking glowy skin finish’ says Nikki.

As for Francesca’s shimmering eyes: ‘Using the Dior Golden Nights 5 Couleurs Couture in Golden Snow, £50, I applied a little of the deepest shade from the palette along the lash lines to give definition, then I pressed a little of the golden tone onto the centre of her lids,’ explains Nikki. ‘I wanted to create dimension whilst still keeping it soft and flattering.’

‘I then used the the Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Black, £28. The wand is great at capturing and lifting every lash so they look beautifully curled. I coated each lash in a layer of this lightweight formula, both top and bottom so Francesca’s eyes looked bright and defined,’ explains Nikki.

The look was finished with a sweep of the Dior Golden Nights Rouge Blush in Rose Frisson, £38 to bring a little colour to Francesca’s cheeks and the Dior Lip Glow in Rosewood, £28. This coloured balm gives lips a rosy tint of colour with a glowy finish, all in one swipe.