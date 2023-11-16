Princess Diana reportedly loved these 4 (very sophisticated) perfumes

Yragrance preferences are extremely personal, but blue eyeliner or that iconic haircut are probably the first things that spring to mind. But beyond that, we also know a little about Princess Diana’s perfume collection (and the entirety of the rest of the royal perfume collection, too).

Fragrance preferences are extremely personal, but celebrity perfumes are a good starting point for finding a new signature or addition to your collection—and, according to an interview with Princess Diana’s make-up artist, Mary Greenwell, “she always, always, always wore fragrance”.

Over the years, there have been several reports on those scents that were rumoured to be Princess Diana’s favourites, some of which have been confirmed by those who knew her personally. Below you’ll find details of those fragrances, which are still available to shop now.

A guide to Princess Diana's perfume collection, according to reports

1. Penhaligon's Bluebell

Penhaligon's Bluebell £125 at Penhaligon's This is a fragrance that has long been rumoured to have been one of Diana’s favourites (to the point where it’s difficult to find the original source), a mix of citrus notes, hyacinth and bluebell. It’s also worth noting that this brand holds a Royal Warrant and, last year, released a scent in conjunction with HRH King Charles that is inspired by Highgrove Gardens. If ever the phrase “fit for royalty” were appropriate…

2. Van Cleef & Arpels First Eau de Parfum

Van Cleef & Arpels First Eau de Parfum £59.95 at allbeauty In his book Spare, Prince Harry shared that he took a bottle of First by Van Cleef & Arpels to a therapy session as it was his mother’s favourite scent. The floral perfume is comprised of hyacinth and orchid on an amber base—and though it seems to be a little trickier to get hold of than others, it is still available to shop from select retailers.

3. Hermès 24 Faubourg

Hermès 24 Faubourg £138 at The Fragrance Shop Inspired by sunshine, another fragrance that has long been associated with Princess Diana is Hermès 24 Faubourg, which is all jasmine, orange blossom and vanilla. Her former butler, Paul Burrell, name-checks it in his book about his time with the late Princess of Wales, A Royal Duty.

4. Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs l’Original