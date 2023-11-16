Princess Diana reportedly loved these 4 (very sophisticated) perfumes
Insiders say they were the Princess's go-tos
Yragrance preferences are extremely personal, but blue eyeliner or that iconic haircut are probably the first things that spring to mind. But beyond that, we also know a little about Princess Diana’s perfume collection (and the entirety of the rest of the royal perfume collection, too).
Fragrance preferences are extremely personal, but celebrity perfumes are a good starting point for finding a new signature or addition to your collection—and, according to an interview with Princess Diana’s make-up artist, Mary Greenwell, “she always, always, always wore fragrance”.
Over the years, there have been several reports on those scents that were rumoured to be Princess Diana’s favourites, some of which have been confirmed by those who knew her personally. Below you’ll find details of those fragrances, which are still available to shop now.
A guide to Princess Diana's perfume collection, according to reports
1. Penhaligon's Bluebell
This is a fragrance that has long been rumoured to have been one of Diana’s favourites (to the point where it’s difficult to find the original source), a mix of citrus notes, hyacinth and bluebell. It’s also worth noting that this brand holds a Royal Warrant and, last year, released a scent in conjunction with HRH King Charles that is inspired by Highgrove Gardens. If ever the phrase “fit for royalty” were appropriate…
2. Van Cleef & Arpels First Eau de Parfum
In his book Spare, Prince Harry shared that he took a bottle of First by Van Cleef & Arpels to a therapy session as it was his mother’s favourite scent. The floral perfume is comprised of hyacinth and orchid on an amber base—and though it seems to be a little trickier to get hold of than others, it is still available to shop from select retailers.
3. Hermès 24 Faubourg
Inspired by sunshine, another fragrance that has long been associated with Princess Diana is Hermès 24 Faubourg, which is all jasmine, orange blossom and vanilla. Her former butler, Paul Burrell, name-checks it in his book about his time with the late Princess of Wales, A Royal Duty.
4. Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs l’Original
This was the perfume that Princess Diana wore for her wedding to now-King Charles III—and, as reported by Brides, according to her make-up artist for the day, Barbara Daly, Diana spilled some of it on her dress on the morning of the big day. As its name suggests, the scent is a concoction of many different floral notes—including jasmine, lily of the valley, carnation, violet and rose—on a woody base.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
-
They might get a bad rap, but I have a penchant for sweet perfumes—these 9 smell deliciously luxurious
No headache-inducing scents here
By Mica Ricketts
-
Rumour has it, the Royal Family keep this exact bath oil in a number of their stately homes
The finest bubble bath in the land
By Lauren Hughes
-
I think I’ve found the UK’s most gorgeous spa
And it’s the perfect countryside retreat
By Penny Goldstone