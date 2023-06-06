My favourite minimal homeware brand just launched a range of affordable fragrances—and I'm obsessed

If you know me, then you'll know that I love a minimal aesthetic. So much so, that I tend to only shop at certain homeware stores that I know will match perfectly with my home's interior style. One store that I go back to time and time again is Muji.

The Japanese brand is known for its minimal yet functional designs, that look super chic and sophisticated without breaking the bank.

So, when I heard that Muji were launching a new range of affordable home fragrances, I couldn't wait to get my hands on them, and I was not disappointed.

Not only have they created the most stunning collection of scented candles, reed diffusers and room sprays, but they all come in beautiful brown and black glass packaging, that is practically screaming out for an Instagram photo.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

I have filled every nook and cranny of my home with one of these bottles, and all of my family and friends have commented on how nice they look.

But what about the scents? I was spoilt for choice when deciding what to go for, with six different fragrances on offer.

There are lots of fresh, uplifting scents such as Sea Salt and Sage, Water and Bergamot and Lemon and Green Tea.

If you like more warming fragrances, then the brand have got you covered with Amber and Sandalwood and Green Fig and Vetiver.

For any floral lovers out there, the Peony and Rose scent will definitely be your favourite.

As a self-confessed candle lover, I was keen to put all of them to the test, and I was so impressed by the whole collection.

All of the products give off the most delicious scents, that really linger. I would definitely say that the candles and diffusers give luxury alternatives a run for their money, and for the price, you just can't go wrong.

My top Muji home fragrance picks

Muji Water and Bergamot Reed Diffuser Check Amazon £17.95 at Muji Out of all of the fresher scents available, this was by far my favourite. To me, it smells like fresh sea air, with a slightly sweet finish thanks to notes of Tonka Bean. I placed it in my hallway when I first got it and I can still smell it every time I walk in and out of the house. For the price, the lasting power is seriously impressive. Plus, you can buy a refill once you're done.

Muji Amber and Sandalwood 1 Wick Candle Check Amazon £9.95 at Muji This candle creates the warmest, most cosy scent that is perfect for a bedroom or living room. When I say that I can't stop burning this, I'm not lying. Luckily, it also comes as a 3 wick candle, so I will be buying that next.