It's official—these were the 5 most popular perfumes of 2022

When it comes to shopping for perfume (opens in new tab), things are never easy. What might smell great at first can sometimes become nauseating after an hour or two, and what might make you turn your nose up on first spritz could end up growing on you. Such are the perils of fragrance shopping.

As a beauty editor who tests out hundreds of perfumes a year for a living I'm pretty clued up on how to shop for fragrance, so fear not, I'm here to help. Whether you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift (opens in new tab) or are doing some research on fragrance for an upcoming wedding day (opens in new tab), my best piece of advice is to ask other people what they're wearing.

If you walk past someone in the street and like the smell of their perfume, ask them what it is. Speak with your friends about the sorts of perfumes they've been reaching for recently, too. Trust me when I say you'll be surprised at how fruitful a little bit of fragrance research can be.

Having said that, luckily for you, you don't need to do a whole lot of research yourself because I've got the five most popular fragrances of the year right here. Hey Discount (opens in new tab) has analysed a whole load of data to determine the most crowd-pleasing, likeable and popular perfumes that 2022 had to offer.

Taking a look at Google search data, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags, they were able to compile a list of the most popular fragrances of the past year, and trust me when I tell you they will provide all of the perfume inspo you need, for both men and women. So here you go, the most popular perfumes of 2022 (you can thank me later).

The most popular perfumes of 2022:

1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum £94.95 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) £120 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £268.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Annual Google Searches: 5,967,000 TikTok Views: 110,700,000 Instagram Hashtags: 205,707 Key notes: jasmine, saffron, amberwood, fir resin, cedar

Like being swaddled up in a cashmere blanket, the sweet creaminess of this super-luxury scent is enough to win anyone over.

2. Dior Sauvage

(opens in new tab) Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette £57 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) £65 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £125 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Annual Google Searches: 11,941,000 TikTok Views: 209,000,000 Instagram Hashtags: 168,109 Key notes: Reggio di Calabria bergamot, ambroxan

It's a fresh, peppery delight that leaves you going back for more with every sniff. If you've never had the joy of smelling Dior Sauvage, consider this your prompt.

3. Chanel N°5

(opens in new tab) Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum £65 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £93.50 (opens in new tab) at allbeauty.com UK (opens in new tab)

Annual Google Searches: 2,691,000 TikTok Views: 30,100,000 Instagram Hashtags: 195,743 Key notes: May rose, jasmine, aldehydes, vanilla

Probably the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No5 is not for the faint hearted. It's powerful, strong and makes you feel like a million dollars.

4. Dior Miss Dior

(opens in new tab) Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum £59 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) £63 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £63 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Annual Google Searches: 3,690,000 TikTok Views: 73,000,000 Instagram Hashtags: 561,845 Key notes: lily-of-the-valley, peony, iris, rose, musk, vanilla, benzoin, tonka bean, sandalwood

Of all the weddings team MC attended in 2022, Miss Dior stood out as one of the go-to bridal perfumes. It's floral, sweet, lasts all day and is undeniably crowd pleasing.

5. Creed Aventus