It's official—these were the 5 most popular perfumes of 2022
Some of them might surprise you
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When it comes to shopping for perfume (opens in new tab), things are never easy. What might smell great at first can sometimes become nauseating after an hour or two, and what might make you turn your nose up on first spritz could end up growing on you. Such are the perils of fragrance shopping.
As a beauty editor who tests out hundreds of perfumes a year for a living I'm pretty clued up on how to shop for fragrance, so fear not, I'm here to help. Whether you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift (opens in new tab) or are doing some research on fragrance for an upcoming wedding day (opens in new tab), my best piece of advice is to ask other people what they're wearing.
If you walk past someone in the street and like the smell of their perfume, ask them what it is. Speak with your friends about the sorts of perfumes they've been reaching for recently, too. Trust me when I say you'll be surprised at how fruitful a little bit of fragrance research can be.
Having said that, luckily for you, you don't need to do a whole lot of research yourself because I've got the five most popular fragrances of the year right here. Hey Discount (opens in new tab) has analysed a whole load of data to determine the most crowd-pleasing, likeable and popular perfumes that 2022 had to offer.
Taking a look at Google search data, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags, they were able to compile a list of the most popular fragrances of the past year, and trust me when I tell you they will provide all of the perfume inspo you need, for both men and women. So here you go, the most popular perfumes of 2022 (you can thank me later).
The most popular perfumes of 2022:
1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
Annual Google Searches: 5,967,000
TikTok Views: 110,700,000
Instagram Hashtags: 205,707
Key notes: jasmine, saffron, amberwood, fir resin, cedar
Like being swaddled up in a cashmere blanket, the sweet creaminess of this super-luxury scent is enough to win anyone over.
2. Dior Sauvage
Annual Google Searches: 11,941,000
TikTok Views: 209,000,000
Instagram Hashtags: 168,109
Key notes: Reggio di Calabria bergamot, ambroxan
It's a fresh, peppery delight that leaves you going back for more with every sniff. If you've never had the joy of smelling Dior Sauvage, consider this your prompt.
3. Chanel N°5
Annual Google Searches: 2,691,000
TikTok Views: 30,100,000
Instagram Hashtags: 195,743
Key notes: May rose, jasmine, aldehydes, vanilla
Probably the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No5 is not for the faint hearted. It's powerful, strong and makes you feel like a million dollars.
4. Dior Miss Dior
Annual Google Searches: 3,690,000
TikTok Views: 73,000,000
Instagram Hashtags: 561,845
Key notes: lily-of-the-valley, peony, iris, rose, musk, vanilla, benzoin, tonka bean, sandalwood
Of all the weddings team MC attended in 2022, Miss Dior stood out as one of the go-to bridal perfumes. It's floral, sweet, lasts all day and is undeniably crowd pleasing.
5. Creed Aventus
Annual Google Searches: 5,823,000
TikTok Views: 72,500,000
Instagram Hashtags: 117,215
Key notes: bergamot, blackcurrant, apple, pineapple, juniper berries, birch, patchouli, jasmine, musk, oak moss, ambergris, vanilla
What is perhaps regarded to be the best luxury fragrance for men in existence, Creed Aventus is a fresh, sense-clearing delight. It smells clean, refreshing and is almost impossible to dislike.