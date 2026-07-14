From Candles to Body Creams—These Lifestyle Picks Impressed Our Judges Most at the Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards

The fragrance industry isn't just about perfume—in 2026, it's well and truly tapped into the the world of interiors. From moreish body mists and oils to luxurious candles and room sprays, there's so much choice that we once again dedicated an entire category to this rapidly-expanding section. Ahead, our judges select the crème de la crème.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST BODY WASH

NEOM Wellbeing Feeling Grounded Body Wash £32 at Lookfantastic This isn't your bog-standard shower wash. Infused with aloe vera, vitamin E and glycerin, this gel gently removes impurities without stripping away moisture. Soak in the aromas of black pepper, ginger and orange leaf as you lather up.

WINNER: BEST ROOM SPRAY

Tyler Aromatherapy The Sanctuary Mist £28 at Tyler Aromatherapy Invite a moment of calm into your space with Tyler Aromatherapy's Sanctuary mist, which features a blend of grounding and clarity-boosting essential oils. It doesn't just smell good, it's a multi-sensory ritual you can return to throughout the day.

WINNER: BEST BODY OIL

Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil £48 at Space NK This luxurious golden oil is exceptionally lightweight, yet highly efficacious. Infused with Australian Kakadu plum oil, upcycled passionfruit oil and Kalahari melon oil, it deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. Golden microalgae, its hero ingredient, helps improve elasticity while smoothing, firming and visibly contouring the appearance of your limbs.

WINNER: BEST BODY CREAM

INITIO Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Body Cream £90 at Selfridges Infused with an moreish fragrance of bergamot, mandarin, white magnolia, cassis, white sandalwood, and white and rose musk, this rich cream melts into the skin, enveloping it in a velvety, soothing veil of moisture.

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - NEW

Diptyque Café (Coffee) candle £63 at Diptyque Judge Thomas Dunckley comments: "This candle has an impressive cold and hot throw. It's a very unique fragrance, it literally smells like a café."

WINNER: BEST SCENTED HAND DUO

Bamford Geranium Hand And Body Wash £48.60 at Liberty London The best-selling, iconic scent of Bamford's Geranium range features an uplifting blend of essential oils, including the aforementioned flower, as well as peppermint and lavender.

WINNER: BEST REED DIFFUSER

Atelier Rebul J.C.R. 515 ML Reed Diffuser £33.50 at Salontotal A tribute to founder Jean Cesare Reboul, the JCR Signature Collection Reed Diffuser draws inspiration from secret archive formulas and centuries-old craftsmanship. Rich labdanum resin is blended with sensual patchouli, warm sandalwood, soft leather notes and velvety vanilla.

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - SHOWSTOPPER

Atelier Rebul J.C.R. XXL SCENTED CANDLE £140 at Atelier Rebul This oversized candle is the perfect finishing touch for any living space, filling the room with its luxe, moreish fragrance that lingers long after the flame has been snuffed out.

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - CLASSIC

£56 at Jo Malone London A modern classic from Jo Malone London, this fragrance evokes the brightness of sun-ripened citrus and aromatic herbs drifting on a crisp breeze. Peppery basil and zesty lime bring a sparkling freshness, which is so uplifting.

WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - BODY

Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Shower Mist £38 at John Lewis This clever mist transforms your daily shower into a moment of self-care. With eucalyptus to encourage deep breathing, lavender to comfort, and peppermint to invigorate, the Support Breathe Shower Mist helps clear and revitalise the senses in an instant.

WINNER: BEST BODY MIST

Orebella Nectar Dew £32 at Lookfantastic Inspired by the sun breaking through the clouds on a crisp spring morning, Bella Hadid's foray into body mist blurs the boundaries between fragrance and hydration. This bi-phase formula infuses botanical waters with notes of sun-warmed fig, honeyed pear and airy peony.

WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE - SCENTED CANDLE

The Perfumer's Story by Azzi Old Books Candle £45 at The Perfumer's Story This special-edition candle captures the nostalgic aroma of old books, discovered in a grandmother's attic. With notes of warm woods, resins, frankincense and myrrh, it's equal parts comforting and sensual.