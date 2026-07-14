From Candles to Body Creams—These Lifestyle Picks Impressed Our Judges Most at the Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards
The best products to scent your home (and body)
- WINNER: BEST BODY WASH
- WINNER: BEST ROOM SPRAY
- WINNER: BEST BODY OIL
- WINNER: BEST BODY CREAM
- WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - NEW
- WINNER: BEST SCENTED HAND DUO
- WINNER: BEST REED DIFFUSER
- WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - SHOWSTOPPER
- WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - CLASSIC
- WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - BODY
- WINNER: BEST BODY MIST
- WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE - SCENTED CANDLE
The fragrance industry isn't just about perfume—in 2026, it's well and truly tapped into the the world of interiors. From moreish body mists and oils to luxurious candles and room sprays, there's so much choice that we once again dedicated an entire category to this rapidly-expanding section. Ahead, our judges select the crème de la crème.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.
WINNER: BEST BODY WASH
WINNER: BEST ROOM SPRAY
WINNER: BEST BODY OIL
This luxurious golden oil is exceptionally lightweight, yet highly efficacious. Infused with Australian Kakadu plum oil, upcycled passionfruit oil and Kalahari melon oil, it deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. Golden microalgae, its hero ingredient, helps improve elasticity while smoothing, firming and visibly contouring the appearance of your limbs.
WINNER: BEST BODY CREAM
WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - NEW
WINNER: BEST SCENTED HAND DUO
WINNER: BEST REED DIFFUSER
A tribute to founder Jean Cesare Reboul, the JCR Signature Collection Reed Diffuser draws inspiration from secret archive formulas and centuries-old craftsmanship. Rich labdanum resin is blended with sensual patchouli, warm sandalwood, soft leather notes and velvety vanilla.
WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - SHOWSTOPPER
WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - CLASSIC
WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - BODY
This clever mist transforms your daily shower into a moment of self-care. With eucalyptus to encourage deep breathing, lavender to comfort, and peppermint to invigorate, the Support Breathe Shower Mist helps clear and revitalise the senses in an instant.
WINNER: BEST BODY MIST
WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE - SCENTED CANDLE
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.