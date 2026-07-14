From Candles to Body Creams—These Lifestyle Picks Impressed Our Judges Most at the Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards

The best products to scent your home (and body)

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Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026: Beyond The Bottle
(Image credit: Eglė Tolušytė)
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The fragrance industry isn't just about perfume—in 2026, it's well and truly tapped into the the world of interiors. From moreish body mists and oils to luxurious candles and room sprays, there's so much choice that we once again dedicated an entire category to this rapidly-expanding section. Ahead, our judges select the crème de la crème.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST BODY WASH

WINNER: BEST ROOM SPRAY

WINNER: BEST BODY OIL

WINNER: BEST BODY CREAM

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - NEW

WINNER: BEST SCENTED HAND DUO

WINNER: BEST REED DIFFUSER

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - SHOWSTOPPER

WINNER: BEST SCENTED CANDLE - CLASSIC

WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - BODY

WINNER: BEST BODY MIST

WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE - SCENTED CANDLE

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.