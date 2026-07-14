From Gourmands to Greens—The Best Fragrances in Every Scent Family, Per Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges

Plus, their verdict on the best oud

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Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026: Scent Profiles
(Image credit: Eglė Tolušytė)
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With so much choice in the world of perfumery, how is one to choose a signature scent without paying attention to the fragrance families they're naturally drawn to? From botanical greens and saccharine gourmands to smoky, sultry ouds, we all have a preference for one, or several, scent profiles. Ahead, our judges have made the selection process much simpler by sharing their verdict on the best perfumes across the most popular fragrance families.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST GREEN

WINNER: BEST WOOD

WINNER: BEST FLORAL

WINNER: BEST MUSKY

WINNER: BEST CITRUS

WINNER: BEST SKIN SCENT

WINNER: BEST FRUIT

WINNER: BEST GOURMAND

WINNER: BEST AMBER

WINNER: BEST CHYPRE

WINNER: BEST SPICY

WINNER: BEST OUD

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.