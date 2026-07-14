From Gourmands to Greens—The Best Fragrances in Every Scent Family, Per Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges
Plus, their verdict on the best oud
With so much choice in the world of perfumery, how is one to choose a signature scent without paying attention to the fragrance families they're naturally drawn to? From botanical greens and saccharine gourmands to smoky, sultry ouds, we all have a preference for one, or several, scent profiles. Ahead, our judges have made the selection process much simpler by sharing their verdict on the best perfumes across the most popular fragrance families.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.
WINNER: BEST GREEN
WINNER: BEST WOOD
Crafted to reveal the mysteries of the world's largest rainforest, Granado's Amazônico is a feat of contrast and textures, between earthy and green and dry heat and humid. "I love the apothecary style of this fragrance," comments expert Clémence Pellé. "This woodsy is timeless, elegant with a touch of retro."
WINNER: BEST FLORAL
WINNER: BEST MUSKY
WINNER: BEST CITRUS
WINNER: BEST SKIN SCENT
WINNER: BEST FRUIT
WINNER: BEST GOURMAND
Judge Suzy Nightingale was full of praise for this sugary fragrance: "The sweetness in Vanille Infinie is burnished, like flambéd brown sugar atop a vanilla bean-flecked créme brulée. It makes for a gorgeously grown-up gourmand which, nevertheless, doesn't feel too buttoned up to have some serious fun."
WINNER: BEST AMBER
WINNER: BEST CHYPRE
WINNER: BEST SPICY
WINNER: BEST OUD
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.