From Gourmands to Greens—The Best Fragrances in Every Scent Family, Per Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges

With so much choice in the world of perfumery, how is one to choose a signature scent without paying attention to the fragrance families they're naturally drawn to? From botanical greens and saccharine gourmands to smoky, sultry ouds, we all have a preference for one, or several, scent profiles. Ahead, our judges have made the selection process much simpler by sharing their verdict on the best perfumes across the most popular fragrance families.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST GREEN

FREE YOURSELF AETHER £155 at Free Yourself Judge Nicola Bonn describes this fresh green as "addictive", and indeed, it features a heady, moreish blend of salty blackcurrant, bell pepper accord, fresh hyacinth and narcissus absolute.

WINNER: BEST WOOD

Granado Amazônico £135 at Harvey Nichols Crafted to reveal the mysteries of the world's largest rainforest, Granado's Amazônico is a feat of contrast and textures, between earthy and green and dry heat and humid. "I love the apothecary style of this fragrance," comments expert Clémence Pellé. "This woodsy is timeless, elegant with a touch of retro."

WINNER: BEST FLORAL

Grandiflora Madagascan Jasmine £99 at Miss Molly This floral unisex is a unique take on the classic jasmine fragrance, thanks to notes of mango, tropical fruits, green leaves, smoke and cacao. Our judges all agreed on one thing: it's addictive.

WINNER: BEST MUSKY

Gritti Muskaria £230 at Harvey Nichols The personal favourite of master perfumer, Luca Gritti, Muskaria is a luxurious blend of noble musks, precious resins and rare spices, including labdanum, benzoin and ambrette.

WINNER: BEST CITRUS

Jorum Studio Risso £142 at Jorum Studio "I love the slight fun creative take of Jorum Studio," notes Clémence Pellé. "There's always something unexpected, and it's like vitamin D in a bottle."

WINNER: BEST SKIN SCENT

Mabelle O'Rama Lunar Dust £115 at Mabelle O'Rama This sensual, woody skin scent takes inspiration from the moon's cool, powdery surface, as well as it's warm lunar glow. Nicola Bonn says: "I'm completely and utterly in love with this incredible fragrance."

WINNER: BEST FRUIT

Veronique Gabai Délices des Bois £206.10 at Liberty London Here, it's a sun-kissed fig from the gardens of the south of France that takes centre stage, with its sweet, milky sap. It's expertly blended with sandalwood, cedarwood, dreamwood, and jasmine.

WINNER: BEST GOURMAND

Maison Louis Marie No.15 Vanille Infinie £79.50 at Boots Judge Suzy Nightingale was full of praise for this sugary fragrance: "The sweetness in Vanille Infinie is burnished, like flambéd brown sugar atop a vanilla bean-flecked créme brulée. It makes for a gorgeously grown-up gourmand which, nevertheless, doesn't feel too buttoned up to have some serious fun."

WINNER: BEST AMBER

EX NIHILO Blue Talisman Extrait De Parfum £229.50 at Liberty London Clémence Pellé states that this as a scent to go "out out": "There's so many layers and so much depth. It's a seductive amber with a mysterious edge."

WINNER: BEST CHYPRE

Brunello Cucinelli Brezza Gentile £255 at Harrods This UK exclusive pays homage to the earthy terrain of the brand's native Umbria, with an invigorating, perfectly grounded mix of bitter orange, pink pepper, and patchouli.

WINNER: BEST SPICY

Atelier Versace Safran Royal £221 at Fenwick As its name connotes, Safran Royal bottles the rare essence of saffron, the world's most expensive spice. It's singular scent is enhanced with Moroccan wormwood, as well as leather and amber.

WINNER: BEST OUD

Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Desert Oud £280 at Harrods A quintessential "sexy" scent, Dolce&Gabbana's Velvet Desert Oud opens on a heavy wave of incense, before unfolding into something smokier, with enigmatic notes of dark wood and deep amber.