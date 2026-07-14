These Modern Classics Will Stand the Test of Time, According to Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges
Featuring our verdict on the best EDP to buy now
- WINNER: BEST EDT (EAU DE TOILETTE)
- WINNER: BEST EDP (EAU DE PARFUM)
- WINNER: BEST EDE (EAU DE EXTRAIT)
- WINNER: BEST WOMEN’S DESIGNER FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST MEN’S DESIGNER FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST WOMEN’S LUXURY
- WINNER: BEST HIGHSTREET FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST OVERALL WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST OVERALL MEN’S FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST OVERALL COLLECTION
- WINNER: BEST BRITISH FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: MOST NOSTALGIC FRAGRANCE
What makes a perfume a modern classic? That’s what we set out to answer in the second annual Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards. With so much choice on the market and seemingly endless new releases, it can be difficult to separate the good from the truly great.
Together with our judges, we spritzed hundreds of scents to narrow down the ones really worth splurging on—from the best British fragrance to the EDPs moving the needle in fragrance circles. Read on to discover our winners.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.
WINNER: BEST EDT (EAU DE TOILETTE)
Escentric Molecules transformed the niche perfume industry, and 20 years later they show no signs of slowing down. Their latest release, M+ Champaca is a reinvention of the summer scent. The velvety warmth of iso e super meets Indian champaca absolute, which has luminous notes of orange blossom, jasmine and tea.
WINNER: BEST EDP (EAU DE PARFUM)
WINNER: BEST EDE (EAU DE EXTRAIT)
Fragrance expert Mowa Osifeso describes Musc Nurāsana as a "Gorgeous floral musk that projects amazingly well." It opens with bergamot, ginger and cardamon before heady Damask rose comes to the fore. The dry down sees more musk blended and balanced with labdanum, creamy tonka bean and fir.
WINNER: BEST WOMEN’S DESIGNER FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST MEN’S DESIGNER FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST WOMEN’S LUXURY
On Parfums de Marly's opulent ATHÉNAÏS, Suzy Nightingale states: "This bottle leans into my Marie Antoinette's dressing table dreams. The fragrance felt incredibly light on the blotter, but on skin it had me swooning. Orange blossom blooms as it warms, there's ribbons of sunlight streaming through neroli and then there's the deeper citrus note of yuzu, before it comes down to earth on a soft powdery base. Wearing this makes me want to don my most whimsical attire and skip merrily through an orange grove at dawn."
WINNER: BEST HIGHSTREET FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST OVERALL WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST OVERALL MEN’S FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST OVERALL COLLECTION
Inspired by the Mediterranean shores, this collection of singular scents unlock the unknown facets of well-known flowers. Judge Mowa Osifeso deems it to be "Elegant and sophisticated": "They all smell bright, natural, skin-like which is very versatile," she adds. "They will be perfect signature scents."
WINNER: BEST BRITISH FRAGRANCE
WINNER: MOST NOSTALGIC FRAGRANCE
Just one spritz of Dolce&Gabbana's Light Blue invites instant nostalgia, it is one of the most popular fragrances of all time, after all. Bottling the sun-kissed landscapes of the Mediterranean, it opens with Sicilian lemon and apple, before a woodier base emerges with the addition of smoky cedar wood.
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.