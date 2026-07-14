These 14 Scents Are The New Guard of Perfumery, Say Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges

Marie Claire UK's second annual Fragrance Awards honour not only the fragrances that have become industry titans, but the innovation and craft driving this fast-growing industry. Indeed, the fragrance boom has only continued into 2026, with record-breaking sales and a slew of new releases that have delighted our beauty team month after month.

Ahead, discover the winners of The New Guard in the Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026—a collection of brands, fragrances and creative visionaries redefining what modern perfumery looks like, as selected by our panel of esteemed judges.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST COLLABORATION

Memo Paris Cap Camarat x Olimpia Zagnoli £235 at Memo Paris Italian artist Olimpia Zagnoli brings her signature colourful flair to this collaboration with Memo Paris. Described as "like a smile in the sun", the scent bottles the Provençal coastal charm of Cap Camarat through radiant ylang ylang, Madagascan vanilla absolute and amyris. It's balanced by an homage to the region's endemic pine trees, with grounding notes of benzoin, sandalwood and labdanum.

WINNER: BEST DISRUPTOR

BOND NO. 9 Nomad Eau De Parfum £390 at Selfridges Inspired by the unmistakable energy of New York, Bond No. 9's NoMad pulls no punches when evoking the city that never sleeps. A strong, sensual oud accord is blended with modern notes of pear, quince, blackcurrent, violet leaves, rose and vanilla. It's as moreish as its namesake.

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - INDIE

L'Objet Blindfold Eau De Parfum £135 at Harrods Crafted with master perfumer Yann Vasnier, L'Object's Blindfold explores the art of sense deprivation, and the idea of heightening your power of smell. This warm skin scent infuses suede and soft musk with creamy tonka bean, which lingers and unfurls long after the first spritz.

WINNER: BEST EXTENSION

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense Eau de Parfum £58.50 at Lookfantastic Our judge Suzy Nightingale describes this extension of the Gucci Flora line as "Fun and flirty". She adds: "This is like a holiday romance you can close your eyes and dream of whenever you spray: flower-filled and sunlit daydreams."

WINNER: BEST NICHE MEN'S FRAGRANCE

Lalique Encre Noire £20.41 at Amazon This aromatic, woody fragrance was crafted with the sophisticated man in mind. Judge Thomas Dunckley hails it as a "Complete original. An incredibly elegant and subversive masculine fragrance. Truly a classic."

WINNER: BEST NICHE WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady £160 at Cult Beauty One of the most iconic scents in modern olfactory history, Frederic Malle's Portrait of a Lady draws from some of the most refined, elegant women in the world, including Princess Grace of Monaco. It's features a whopping amount of Turkish rose—there are reportedly 400 flowers per 100ml bottle—and it is blended with patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense. Judge Nicola Bonn sums it up best: "It's an absolute masterpiece".

WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE

Atelier Rebul PARFUM ARTISANAL NOMAD TRAVEL CASE £67 at Atelier Rebul "It's such a joy to own a travel case for your perfume," comments judge Suzy Nightingale. "I feel it adds an element of ritual and refinement so rarely found in the modern world. How fabulous to bring this out at work, or during a night out. It makes the beautifully composed fragrance feel even more special to re-apply."

WINNER: BEST FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Models and sisters Lizzy and Georgia Jagger became Global Brand Ambassadors for Jo Malone's new English Pear fragrance campaign, which launched this spring. Promoting the new English Pear & Freesia and English Pear & Sweet Pea offer, the duo present two takes on the “perfect pear”, both in spirit, and as the “timeless, quintessential Jo Malone London ingredient”.

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - DESIGNER

Versace Crystal Emerald £90.40 at Lookfantastic This rich floral composition opens with Calabrian bergamot and sparky citrus essences, before botanical jasmine and rose are ushered in. On the skin, it develops into a soft gourmand, with notes of vanilla, amber, white musk and Brazilian tonka bean.

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - MEN'S

Bond No.9 Lafayette Street £330 at Selfridges This scent is a tribute to New York's storied Lafayette Street, home to some of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods: Chinatown and Little Italy. It opens with warm vanilla and dries down woody, with standout notes of bergamot, coriander, ambroxan, and pomme.

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - WOMEN'S

Bond.No9 Tribeca £390 at Harrods Judge Nicola Bonn describes this as "A multi-faceted skin scent", and indeed, it embodies the sophistication of its eponymous NY borough. Jasmine is enriched with notes of cacao and green hazelnut, and underpinned with woody accords, including sambac, moss and caramel.

WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - FRAGRANCE

The House of Creed Oud Zarian £495 at Harrods "Hugely impactful and long-lasting, this is fragrance that can pick you up on its shoulders and carry you through the day (and long into the night) if confidence is lacking," says Suzy Nightingale. "Talking of quality, you truly can smell it here. Incredibly impressive stuff!"

WINNER: BEST DESIGNER FRAGRANCE BOTTLE

Balmain Beauty Destin de Balmain Eau de Parfum £104 at Lookfantastic Judge Mowa Osifeso describes this opulent, gold bottle as a "gorgeous work of art", adding that "It's minimalist, yet luxurious, and could also serve as a centrepiece."

WINNER: BEST NICHE FRAGRANCE BOTTLE

Atkinsons Born For Eternity £230 at Selfridges A lavish olfactory ode to the myths and iconography of Ancient Egypt, this powerful scent comprises luxurious saffron with bright pink pepper, spicy cardamom, coriander and smoky incense. It's housed in a striking gold and blue bottle, inspired by the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

WINNER: BEST DISCOVERY COLLECTION