These 14 Scents Are The New Guard of Perfumery, Say Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges
The very best of perfumery in 2026
- WINNER: BEST COLLABORATION
- WINNER: BEST DISRUPTOR
- WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - INDIE
- WINNER: BEST EXTENSION
- WINNER: BEST NICHE MEN'S FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST NICHE WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE
- WINNER: BEST FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN
- WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - DESIGNER
- WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - MEN'S
- WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - WOMEN'S
- WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - FRAGRANCE
- WINNER: BEST DESIGNER FRAGRANCE BOTTLE
- WINNER: BEST NICHE FRAGRANCE BOTTLE
- WINNER: BEST DISCOVERY COLLECTION
Marie Claire UK's second annual Fragrance Awards honour not only the fragrances that have become industry titans, but the innovation and craft driving this fast-growing industry. Indeed, the fragrance boom has only continued into 2026, with record-breaking sales and a slew of new releases that have delighted our beauty team month after month.
Ahead, discover the winners of The New Guard in the Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026—a collection of brands, fragrances and creative visionaries redefining what modern perfumery looks like, as selected by our panel of esteemed judges.
How are the products tested and judged?
The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.
WINNER: BEST COLLABORATION
Italian artist Olimpia Zagnoli brings her signature colourful flair to this collaboration with Memo Paris. Described as "like a smile in the sun", the scent bottles the Provençal coastal charm of Cap Camarat through radiant ylang ylang, Madagascan vanilla absolute and amyris. It's balanced by an homage to the region's endemic pine trees, with grounding notes of benzoin, sandalwood and labdanum.
WINNER: BEST DISRUPTOR
Inspired by the unmistakable energy of New York, Bond No. 9's NoMad pulls no punches when evoking the city that never sleeps. A strong, sensual oud accord is blended with modern notes of pear, quince, blackcurrent, violet leaves, rose and vanilla. It's as moreish as its namesake.
WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - INDIE
Crafted with master perfumer Yann Vasnier, L'Object's Blindfold explores the art of sense deprivation, and the idea of heightening your power of smell. This warm skin scent infuses suede and soft musk with creamy tonka bean, which lingers and unfurls long after the first spritz.
WINNER: BEST EXTENSION
WINNER: BEST NICHE MEN'S FRAGRANCE
WINNER: BEST NICHE WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE
One of the most iconic scents in modern olfactory history, Frederic Malle's Portrait of a Lady draws from some of the most refined, elegant women in the world, including Princess Grace of Monaco. It's features a whopping amount of Turkish rose—there are reportedly 400 flowers per 100ml bottle—and it is blended with patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense. Judge Nicola Bonn sums it up best: "It's an absolute masterpiece".
WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE
"It's such a joy to own a travel case for your perfume," comments judge Suzy Nightingale. "I feel it adds an element of ritual and refinement so rarely found in the modern world. How fabulous to bring this out at work, or during a night out. It makes the beautifully composed fragrance feel even more special to re-apply."
WINNER: BEST FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN
Models and sisters Lizzy and Georgia Jagger became Global Brand Ambassadors for Jo Malone's new English Pear fragrance campaign, which launched this spring. Promoting the new English Pear & Freesia and English Pear & Sweet Pea offer, the duo present two takes on the “perfect pear”, both in spirit, and as the “timeless, quintessential Jo Malone London ingredient”.
WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - DESIGNER
WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - MEN'S
WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - WOMEN'S
WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - FRAGRANCE
"Hugely impactful and long-lasting, this is fragrance that can pick you up on its shoulders and carry you through the day (and long into the night) if confidence is lacking," says Suzy Nightingale. "Talking of quality, you truly can smell it here. Incredibly impressive stuff!"
WINNER: BEST DESIGNER FRAGRANCE BOTTLE
WINNER: BEST NICHE FRAGRANCE BOTTLE
A lavish olfactory ode to the myths and iconography of Ancient Egypt, this powerful scent comprises luxurious saffron with bright pink pepper, spicy cardamom, coriander and smoky incense. It's housed in a striking gold and blue bottle, inspired by the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb.
WINNER: BEST DISCOVERY COLLECTION
This stunning collection is the ideal way to discover the fashion house's new olfactive range. Defined by contrast, Balenciaga describes "Le Dix" as a collection of dualities to complement every facet of your wardrobe. "Of all 10, there is one for every occasion and everyone," notes judge Mowa Osifeso.