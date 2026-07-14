These 14 Scents Are The New Guard of Perfumery, Say Our Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards Judges

The very best of perfumery in 2026

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Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026: The New Guard
(Image credit: Eglė Tolušytė)
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Marie Claire UK's second annual Fragrance Awards honour not only the fragrances that have become industry titans, but the innovation and craft driving this fast-growing industry. Indeed, the fragrance boom has only continued into 2026, with record-breaking sales and a slew of new releases that have delighted our beauty team month after month.

Ahead, discover the winners of The New Guard in the Marie Claire Fragrance Awards 2026—a collection of brands, fragrances and creative visionaries redefining what modern perfumery looks like, as selected by our panel of esteemed judges.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Fragrance Awards have been judged by a panel of industry experts, bringing together the sharpest noses and most discerning voices in beauty—from industry-leading Marie Claire UK editors to renowned fragrance specialists: Nicola Bonn, Mowa Osifeso, Suzy Nightingale, Thomas Dunckley, and Clémence Pellé. Judges tested the scents and provided scores based on perfume family, innovation, longevity and packaging.

WINNER: BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: BEST DISRUPTOR

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - INDIE

WINNER: BEST EXTENSION

WINNER: BEST NICHE MEN'S FRAGRANCE

WINNER: BEST NICHE WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE

WINNER: TEAM FAVOURITE

WINNER: BEST FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

jo malone

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Models and sisters Lizzy and Georgia Jagger became Global Brand Ambassadors for Jo Malone's new English Pear fragrance campaign, which launched this spring. Promoting the new English Pear & Freesia and English Pear & Sweet Pea offer, the duo present two takes on the “perfect pear”, both in spirit, and as the “timeless, quintessential Jo Malone London ingredient”.

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - DESIGNER

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - MEN'S

WINNER: BEST NEW FRAGRANCE - WOMEN'S

WINNER: BEST INNOVATION - FRAGRANCE

WINNER: BEST DESIGNER FRAGRANCE BOTTLE

WINNER: BEST NICHE FRAGRANCE BOTTLE

WINNER: BEST DISCOVERY COLLECTION