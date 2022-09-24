Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

You’d have had to have been living under a rock to have missed that mercury is in retrograde. Many believe that the astrological phenomenon brings a season of, in short, bad vibes – poor decision-making, travel delays, and even confusing messages from the likes of your ex. So if you’re wondering how to deal with the onslaught – we’ve got all the reinforcements for you.

As you’ve likely come to know (and fear), mercury retrograde season quite literally means that the planet starts travelling backwards in the sky. The astrologically inclined believe that down here, we can experience the equivalent – in a word, chaos. (Think being late to a meeting with your boss and then dropping your phone to top it all off, so now you can’t even scroll Instagram through the cracked screen).

While I try not to expect the worse, five hours into mercury retrograde season, my laptop stopped working and my ex popped up on my now cracked phone screen. Yes, really… So I’m not inclined to think of it as a coincidence anymore.

Alongside the Autumn Equinox (which is this week) and the New Moon (coming your way soon), this marks the third mercury in retrograde this year. You might think you’d be more prepared for chaos by now, but let’s be honest: no one likes things taking a turn for the worse (or things breaking).

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The good news? There are plenty of ways to cope with mercury being in retrograde, including this tool-kit-come-survival-guide we’ve pulled together for you.

As much as we’d all love to hibernate indoors and curl up reading some of the best autumn books until it’s over, life goes on. So instead, we’ve rounded up the best protection for your tech (yes, tech is meant to go awry during this time), self-care tools to soothe your soul, and calming positivity products, to boot.

Mercury retrograde ends on 2nd October – shop our favourite products to get you through below. Happy shopping. And, breathe…

How to survive mercury retrograde: your survival kit

As astrologers Aliza Kelly and Sophie Saint Thomas explained to Allure magazine, we’re now entering the second half of mercury being in retrograde, which makes things even more intense. If you experience anxiety symptoms, do make sure to check in with a therapist (read our guide on how to find a therapist, here).

Or, if you’re just keen to boost self-care in prep, scroll the below.

Protect the tech

Tired of broken phone screens, chargers and laptops failing? The below might help.

Make self-care a priority

With all the cosmic drama going on up there, making you feel out of sorts down here, utilising your go-to self-care ideas has never been more important. Make yourself a priority by allowing time for meditation and a cheeky face mask (or two).

Mushroom Cacao Super Blend, £39.99 | Dirtea

This is not your average hot chocolate – far from it. This is super-boosted cacao designed to calm and relax and includes soothing Reishi and Ashwagandha shrooms, antioxidant lacuma, and anti-inflammatory Cylon cinnamon. It’s quite literally a hug in a mug that Health Editor Ally Head swears by. View Deal

Calm the chaos cards, £18 | Free People

Start your day right or calm the chaos mid-day with a positive affirmation. Find peace and clarity with 65 cards including exercises for mindfully, grounding and gratitude. Mercury retrograde causing workplace dramas? You might want to try bringing the cards out at lunchtime to bring some peace. View Deal

Psychic Sisters Rose Quartz Gui Sha facial wand, £25 | Selfridges

Release the tension of a long day with your favourite oil or serum, using the Gui Sha facial wand to release tension around your face and neck. Some believe Rose Quartz promotes feelings of peace, making this the ultimate self care tool. View Deal

Cleanse your space

You can feel the vibe is off, and need to somehow bring it back. This is where soothing scents come in – an easy way to calm your mind and boost your mood. Bring on the candles, diffusers and sage sticks.

Real Luxury Pod Mini Starter Pack, £65 | Neom

Essential oils are known to make you relax and bring a sense of calm. Imagine being able to bring that around with you. Well, now you can, with a portable diffuser. Neom’s De-Stress oil makes me feel calm just thinking about it. Top tip: take this with you into the office and have a stress-free day. View Deal

Psychic Sisters Sage Sticks, £6.95 | Holland & Barrett

The ultimate space cleanser, that can be used during mercury retrograde and beyond. Simply burn and feel any negative energy disappear. For centuries, burning sage has been used as a spiritual ritual to cleanse spaces and promote healing. Let’s hope they were on to something. View Deal Himalayan Salt Lamp, £25 | Urban Outfitters

Some say a Himalayan salt lamp can purify the air. Although the theory hasn’t been tested, what it certainly will do is bring a beautiful ambience and will illuminate a space with a warm glow. View Deal

Treat yourself

If mercury retrograde is causing you complete chaos, then you definitely deserve a little treat, or two.