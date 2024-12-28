Introducing our definitive edit of the best scented candles of all time, according to 14 expert editors

A great scented candle can do so many things: it can, of course, scent a space but it can also create ambience and add that extra decorative touch. These days, whether you want to spend £10 on an affordable candle or £100 on a luxury candle, there are options around that will do all of this and more. But where to really begin?

The big names will always be relevant: I'm talking the likes of Diptyque, Jo Malone London and Byredo. But there are some other brilliant smaller brands that are absolutely killing it in the candle game, such as Earl Of East. Honestly, if you're in the market for a new candle it can feel downright overwhelming; there are so many smells and aesthetic options around, so where on earth do you know where to start?

I reached out to some of the most knowledgable editors in the industry to ask about their favourite scented candle of all time. Bear in mind, these are people who have smelled and burned them all. We know which brands create candles that fill a room and last, and which scents create the greatest impact in any space with strong throws.

So without further adieu, here are the best scented candles ever.

1. Diptyque Tubereuse

(Image credit: Diptyque)

"My home will never be without a Diptyque Tubereuse candle on the go. As a candle aficionado and frangrance-specialist beauty editor, I can assure you I have tried countless candles over the years—and nothing compares to it. It smells like creamy, comforting, floral luxury. One of my best friends has regularly asked me over the years why my home always smells expensive. We considered my washing detergent, my perfumes and even my cleaning products. But a few months ago, as she cosied into my sofa and I lit up a fresh vessel, she realised it was Tubereuse that has been the source of the smell the whole time. It's one of those candles that doesn't need to be lit to fill the room, and after just a few hours of burning you can expect your space to be filled with its mind-soothing, luxurious aroma for days to come. If you want your living room to exude the same sort of understated chicness you're used to seeing in The White Company catalogues, this is the candle you require." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

2. Bertoli Water Meadow

(Image credit: Bertioli)

Bertioli Water Meadow Candle Specifications Key notes: River mint, eucalyptus, thyme, rosemary, chamomile Today's Best Deals £55 at Bertioli

“This candle came into my life recently, and I don’t think I can see my future without it. It comes from the beautiful Cotswold hotel, Thyme, where I recently stayed. What does it smell like? It smells like the perfect spring day. It’s green, it’s floral, it’s herby, it’s fresh linen drying outside. That’s all down to the thyme (obviously), apple blossom, mint, eucalyptus, rosemary and chamomile. I urge you to buy this candle, I promise you won’t regret it.” – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

3. Diptyque Geranium Rosa

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque Geranium Rosa Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Geranium, rose Today's Best Deals £56 at Diptyque

"Spoiler alert: this is not the only time candle giant Diptyque is going to make an appearance on this list, but there's a chance you may not be familiar with this one. IMO, it's the clear unsung hero of the brand's, which smells sensational and really does fill a room with its notes. Said notes include (as its name suggests) geranium and rose, which means fresh, green accords are combined with floral, slightly spicy ones to form the most beautiful, comforting fragrance. I am such a geranium fan, and this is my go-to candle for when I want to treat myself and to really enjoy the note. Honestly, next time you're near a Diptyque boutique or retailer that stocks the brand, you have to give it a smell." – Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

4. Jo Malone London Roasted Chestnut

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Roasted Chestnut Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Nutmeg, cinnamon, clove Today's Best Deals £59 at Lookfantastic

"I’ve been obsessed with this candle since it first launched in 2015, and the moment the clocks change and it starts getting dark super early I start burning this winter warmer. Like a cashmere cardigan, it envelops you in notes of soft caramel, warm and spicy nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, as well as rich, smoky roasted chestnut. I used to have to ration my use of this bolstering scent that makes my house feel cosy and warm, as it was originally a one-off limited edition candle. Thankfully, in recent years it has returned every winter as part of the brand's Christmas collections. Catch it while you can." – Amerley Ollennu, Freelance Beauty & Wellness Editor

5. Acqua di Parma Bosco

(Image credit: Acqua Di Parma)

Acqua di Parma Bosco Candle Specifications Key notes: Cloves, pine needles, eucalyptus Today's Best Deals £75 at Space NK

​​"I’m a sucker for a Christmas candle, and there’s nothing that screams 'cosy season' more than getting into my favourite pair of fleece pyjamas, putting on The Holiday and burning one for hours on end. When this season swings around, I always anticipate the arrival of an Acqua di Parma package on my doorstep, who drop a selection of limited festive editions every year. The Bosco Scented Candle is a particular favourite, which blends the scent of fir trees, frosted pine needles and fresh eucalyptus with a the warmness of cloves. The packaging always looks so beautiful too." – Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor

6. Byredo Woods

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Woods Candle Specifications Key notes: Jasmine petals, tuscan leather, ambroxan Today's Best Deals £70 at Liberty London

"My favourite scented candle of all time is easily Byredo's Woods. I always say that it smells like some kind of really chic library—the kind you'd probably see featured in Architectural Digest. It's all cedar and ambrosian cut with a little jasmine, raspberry and leather. The price has gone up quite a bit over the years, but I will still be delusional and justify it to myself because I've not found anything else like it. It fills my flat and is one of my favourite smells in the world." – Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor and Copywriter

7. Velvet Smoke Filthy Rose

(Image credit: Velvet Smoke)

Velvet Smoke Filthy Rose Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Damson rose, tobacco, saffron, amyris, black pepper Today's Best Deals £49 at Velvet Smoke

"I'm hooked on this. Imagine vibrant roses complete with floral powdery petals and crunchy, green buds, but underneath is a deep smokiness, a hint of balminess, and a little nose-tickling spice that spikes in the manner of a thorn, cutting through any headiness. Oh, and it will fill the entire room and even emit beyond the front doors—seriously, some of my recent guests will attest to that." – Sunil Makan, Editor at Marie Claire UK

8. Byredo Burning Rose

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Burning Rose Candle Specifications Key notes: French marigold, rose absolute, violet Today's Best Deals £70 at Selfridges

"Truly, I love candles so much that I’d possibly rather answer which of my children I prefer than have to pick just one favourite candle. However, after thinking long and hard about this I think I’d have to say Byredo Burning Rose. It feels like a bit of a basic beauty editor choice (it’s famously the candle that scented the Glossier flagship store in New York) but there’s a reason that it’s popular in the industry—it smells incredible. I’m a lover of rose scents anyway, but I think even if you’re not a floral fan you’d enjoy this. Rather than a powdery floral rose, this is like an expensive bouquet that you’d find in a hotel lobby. Beyond the floral itself there’s notes of warm leather, dark ebony woods and a slight sweetness from violet (another note that I love in fragrance) and it’s delightfully moreish. I might live in a tiny London terrace, but when this is burning I can kid myself that I’m drinking cocktails in a dark and moody Soho bar." – Mica Rickets, Freelance Beauty Editor

9. Earl Of East Iced Matcha Candle

(Image credit: Earl Of East)

Earl Of East Iced Matcha Specifications Key notes: Matcha tea leaves, cedar Today's Best Deals £40 at Earl Of East

"Asking me to choose my favourite candle is like asking me to choose a favourite child. I like different candles for different occasions – zesty ones to help me wake up in the morning, soothing ones to help me switch off come evening – but I suppose a safe bet is to choose a candle that works for virtually any occasion. Enter the Earl of East Café Candle in Iced Matcha. I discovered this a few months ago, and have been lighting it day and night for its combination of moreish matcha and grounding, earthy cedar, resulting in the freshest scent that fills a room without being overpowering. The fact it's a gorgeous pale green shade and comes housed in a mug – which you can use for your morning matcha, once the candle has finished burning – is an added bonus. It literally is the gift (to yourself, or for a friend) that keeps on giving." – Olivia McCrea-Hedley, Freelance Writer & Editor

10. Diptyque Baies

(Image credit: Diptyque)

"Diptyque Baies is my scented candle of choice, for sure. It's painfully basic of me, but god I just love it. It’s so clean and refreshing and scents the entire room so well." – Madeleine Spencer, Podcaster and Beauty & Wellness Writer at The Evening Standard

11. August & Piers Libertine

(Image credit: August & Piers)

August & Piers Libertine Candle Specifications Key notes: Guaiac wood, cedarwood, patchouli Today's Best Deals £66 at Cult Beauty

"August & Piers has long been my go-to for deliciously rich, long-lasting and soothing scented candles. The Libertine scent is my all time favourite—smoky with a hint of cedarwood, patchouli and guaiac wood guaranteed to make any room smell delicious. The candles promise an impressive burn time of 60 hours and their sustainability credentials are noteworthy, too - made from a blend of soy bee and rapeseed, all ingredients are 100% responsibly sourced natural and paraffin-free." – Ally Head, Senior Health & Sustainability Editor at Marie Claire UK

12. Malin + Goetz Bergamot

(Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

Malin + Goetz Bergamot Candle Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, bell pepper, grapefruit, ginger, muguet, cardamom, musk, sandalwood, amberwood Today's Best Deals £159 at Liberty

"During the winter, I crave warmth and smokiness in my scented candles; come summer, I gravitate towards more floral fragrances, but when it comes to my go-to year-round candles? It’s light, fresh and earthy scents all the way. One candle that perfectly encapsulates this is Malin + Goetz’s Bergamot.

"The three-wick Super candle isn’t just an interior masterpiece, it’s powerful enough to fill my entire home - but the scent is by no means overbearing. It’s fresh and citrusy yet still somehow warm and comforting, and because it heroes one ingredient, it’s easy to layer with other scented candles too. I simply can’t fault it." – Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK

13. Diptyque Figuier

(Image credit: Diptyque)

"I think the reason Diptyque Figuier is my favourite candle ever might be because it reminds me of my childhood summer holidays in the South of France, or maybe because I aspire to the Riviera life. Whatever the reason, I'm obsessed with this candle. It's a bit woody, a bit green and just slightly fruity, the perfect balance that I'll happily scent my home with all year round." – Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK

14. Earl of East Greenhouse

(Image credit: Earl of East)

Earl of East Greenhouse Candle Specifications Key notes: Vine tomato, parsley seed, basil Today's Best Deals £50 at Earl of East

"To my shame, until recently, I was one of those people who never lit their candles. They lived on my mantlepiece for decorative purposes, and I'd buy cheap ones to light. That was until a friend gifted me Earl of East's Greenhouse candle. It's inspired by summers in Greece, but for me, it reminds me of home—Devon. I'm usually hopeless at identifying fragrances, but this candle's mix of tomato, parsley seed and basil is so clear and crisp." – Mischa Smith, Features Editor at Marie Claire UK