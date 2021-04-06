Everything Estée Lalonde uses in her morning routine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During Marie Claire’s first ever Sustainability Festival, Estée Lalonde and I had a natter about our morning and evening routines and what little steps we can all take to make our regimens more green.

We learnt about Garnier’s 100% plastic-free Shampoo Bars, which products are easy to recycle (and which ones are not) and why reusable cotton pads are an easy way to start somewhere on your sustainable beauty journey.

Estée is known for her natural glow, so unsurprisingly, lots of you wanted the full list of everything she uses in her morning routine.

Estée Lalonde’s morning routine

One of the best micellar waters on the market, Lalonde uses this to perk up her skin in the morning as the first step in her skincare routine.

If you’re looking to make your beauty regime more green, then this is the perfect way to start. Swap your wipes and single-use cotton wool pads for these super soft reusable eco pads. They can be easily washed with soap and water and then for a deeper clean, pop them in your washing machine once a week.

To brighten up the eye area, Lalonde uses these hydrating and brightening eye masks. They are completely compostable so after you use them, you can chuck them into your food bin.

Lalonde has dry skin, so this mist adds a much need moisture boost to her skin ahead of the rest of her routine.

Squalane is another hydrating ingredient to be aware of if you have dry skin.

Thirsty skin will drink up this hydration-boosting serum containing the must-have ingredient hyaluronic acid.

Lalonde loves this ultra nourishing cream just as much as we do.

Lalonde loves how light this facial SPF is. It protects against UVA and UVB and a particular selling point for her was that it tackles pigmentation and dark spots.

Lalonde applies a light layer of Glossier Stretch Concealer to her under eyes, chin and around her nose.

Not only does she use this blush to add colour to her complexion, across the cheeks, but she also dabs in ever so slightly onto her eyelids.

Lalonde fills her brows in with YSL’s brow gel.

For a touch of glow, this cruelty-free highlighter is Lalonde’s go-to.

Lalonde loves to finish off her routine with Fenty Beauty’s gloss.