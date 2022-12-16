The Dyson hair straightener is currently on sale and my Christmas shopping is sorted
Savings of £75? Yes please!
Has anyone else left their Christmas shopping to the last minute? Here I am once again frantically searching online for gifts to give to my family and friends.
I know my mum has had her eye on a new pair of hair straighteners (opens in new tab), so when I saw this incredible Dyson deal on Boots, I practically screamed with excitement.
If you're yet to try the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener (opens in new tab), then today is your lucky day, as you can currently save £75.
The best Dyson hair straightener deals to shop now
Dyson Corrale™ Straightener in Vinca Blue and Rosé,
was £399.99 now £324.99 | Boots (opens in new tab)
That's right, Boots are currently offering £75 off the Vinca Blue and Rosé edition of the Dyson Corrale Straightener, and it also comes with a travel dock, a travel pouch, a charging cable and a presentation case. Be quick, as this deal ends on Monday.
Dyson Corrale Straightener Fuchsia/Nickel,
was £399.99 now £324.99 | Boots (opens in new tab)
The hot pink version has also gone on sale, and it's safe to say that I am obsessed with this colourway.
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-free Straightener,
was £399.99 now £324.99 | Boots (opens in new tab)
If you prefer a more neutral colour, you can't go wrong with this classic style. Remember, this offer ends on Monday, so act fact!
What makes the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener different?
If you're wondering why these straighteners are so popular, it's all to do with the flexing plate technology. Essentially, the heated copper plates 'flex' to gather the hair together, giving you extra control.
This means that you can style your hair with less heat, and less damage. A win win if you ask me.
These straighteners are also cordless, delivering up to 30 minutes styling time, giving you so much more freedom. Goodbye tangled wires, hello smooth hair.
They have been designed with all hair types in mind and come with three different heat settings. After writing all of this, I might just have to treat myself as well...
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
