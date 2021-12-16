Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We love Diptyque and therefore we need these

There’s a tradition within my group of friends that when you get married, you add something outrageous to your gift list and see if anyone buys. It doesn’t always have to be expensive (but it helps), it just has to be bougie. Something like a chess set that costs more than your average family car or an ornamental stuffed cockatoo (that actually happened and I don’t regret buying it one bit.)

Anyway, this festive season, make like me and my friends and add something bougie to your Christmas list. Might I suggest one of these fantastic Diptyque Second Life Accessories?

If, like me, you use your old Diptyque luxury candle jars for cotton buds (or dare I say it tea lights) then Diptyque is here to show us the error of our ways. As it says on its website: ‘Once the candle has burned down, the jar can take on a new life. With these timeless accessories, unleash your creativity and give your Diptyque candle jars a second life.’

I don’t know about you, but this is definitely one of those products that I never knew I needed, but now it’s all I can think about. These pieces have been created to encourage you to reuse your candles – a little swap for sustainable living – and we are here for it.

So have fun with your list this year and add something bougie to your list.