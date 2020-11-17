Essentially the ultimate beauty Xmas list
Caroline Hiron is a beauty goddess. Everything she says about skin we trust (you’ve read her book right?!) and her dedication to the industry that she loves has never been more apparent following her incredible actions this year.
What we really love her for is her no nonsense product reviews and recommendations. Which is why when this list of her top 10 products on sale at Space NK landed onto our desk this morning, we gave a squeal of delight.
And what’s better is that Space NK is offering 20% off every one of these products – as well as the rest of the product range from each brand (excludes Space NK brand and Dr Dennis Gross devices) – from now until Friday 20th. So hurry. This is the perfect time to get your hands on a fabulous beauty bargain just in time for Xmas. (If you don’t manage to get around to it this time, wait until next week when the Black Friday beauty deals will start rolling in.)
What products does Caroline Hirons use?
Here’s what’s on Caroline’s Xmas list this year and she tells us exactly why we should buy them.
Medik8 Clarity Peptides –
usual price £40, now £32
The perfect skincare present to either yourself or your mum, I love that it doesn’t say ‘Well actually you look like you might need a bit of help with your skin..’. It will help to address dull skin that needs a boost and also help to prevent breakouts.
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula –
usual price £89, now £71.20
For the experienced skincare lover in your life! These are a long-term staple in my skincare kit. The Dr Dennis Gross Peel Pads were the first acid ‘pads’ on the market and such is the uniqueness of their formula and packaging, that they hold the patent. These do so much more than your average acid thanks to the two step system – you apply the first pad, wait 2 minutes and follow with the 2nd pad, which is packed with supportive anti-ageing ingredients. Genius.
Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Skin Illuminating Foundation –
usual price £47, now £37.60
Every time I wear this foundation, people ask me if I am actually wearing foundation. It gives coverage while making your skin look better, without hiding it. That is the true testament of a great foundation. I haven’t used any other foundation since finding this.
Space NK Shimmering Spice –
usual price £26, now £20.80
My all-time favourite Christmas candle – the first thing I do when I start thinking about Christmas is burn this candle. Never bettered.
Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel –
usual price £21, now £16.80
My all-time favourite shower gel, I have been using this for over 20 years. It’s my instant injection of “wake up woman!”.
Fresh Sugar Lemon Body Lotion –
usual price £24, now £19.20
Seals the deal after the shower gel … this body lotion makes me happy. The fragrance is subtle but lasts all day. I love it!
By Terry Twinkle Glow CC Highlighter – usual price £48, now £38.40
By Terry powders are classic. Every time I am wearing a Terry powder people say “you are glowing”. This Christmas launch is no exception. My only complaint is that they are Limited Edition. So trust me when I say, get it while you can, because when they’re gone they’re gone. Rather infuriatingly so.
Caudalie Luxury Hand Cream Trio –
usual price £12, now £9.60
This hand cream trio is a brilliant stocking filler. During 2020, when we have been more conscious about washing our hands than ever, it’s important to remember to replenish, rather than just ‘wash’. These minis are the perfect size to leave by the sink, in your car door or your handbag. They are instantly soothing and lightly scented, in a lovely way that doesn’t overpower.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum –
usual price £35, now £28
My favourite beauty discovery of last year – this product has appeared in all of my Empties videos since. It builds a natural glow that doesn’t look like you’ve self-tanned. I will not be without it.
It makes for very happy reading eh?
*adds everything to basket*