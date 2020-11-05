Boots Black Friday: the beauty retailer’s 2020 deals are here

The best skincare, makeup and beauty deals in the Boots Black Friday sale
Whilst Black Friday actually falls on Friday November 27th this year, we don’t have to wait any longer for the Boots Black Friday sale – it is officially here.
The health and beauty retailer have taken Black Friday and run with it – it won’t just be a day of sales, but a whole month, starting now. So come on, let’s have a look at some Black Friday beauty deals.
Boots Black Friday deal: Quick Links
- Remington Air Plates Straightener – was £79.99, now £34.99
- Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device for Body, Face and Precision Areas – was £475, now £399
- Clinique Superstars Gift Set – was £70, now £35
- Fenty Beauty Stunna Lips & Killawatt Cheeks 2-piece Lip & Face Set – was £48, now £24
- Oral B Genius X Black Electric Toothbrush – was £340, now £130
What should I buy in the Boots Black Friday deal?
Remington Air Plates Straightener –
was £79.99, now £34.99
This is one heck of a hair straightener deal – good hair for under £40? Yes please. We’ll take two. This styler glides over hair to create the perfect silky smooth look. It heats up in 15 seconds and has cool touch technology meaning that you can handle the straightener wherever to aid styling. There’s also that ever-important automatic safety shut off, for peace of mind.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device for Body, Face and Precision Areas –
was £475, now £399
A saving of £125 is huge for device as smart as this. The at-home laser device is a market leader in hair removal, because it works on all skin and hair types. It also works on all areas of the body – including that tricky bikini line spot.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lips & Killawatt Cheeks 2-piece Lip & Face Set – was £48, now £24
Rihanna’s beauty brand is an absolute cracker, if a little pricey. However, you get what you pay for – the colour payoff and longevity of her formulas is second to none. We dare you to eat a whole apple wearing Stunna lips and wonder at the staying power.
Clinique Superstars Gift Set – was £70, now £35
This mega gift set contains three full-sized products, including the brand’s award-winning Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion. Its High Impact Mascara is also the perfect size for popping in your handbag (you know, when we’re back to being out and about). At 50% off this is one incredible Black Friday skincare deal not to be missed.
Oral B Genius X Electric Toothbrush – was £340, now £130
£340 is A LOT for a toothbrush, we are aware. But at over 50% off, this electric toothbrush (which incidentally is the type of toothbrush that the majority of dentist’s recommend) is an absolute steal. Buy one for every member of your family. Think of the smiles in the future family photos.
