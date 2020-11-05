Boots Black Friday: the beauty retailer’s 2020 deals are here

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best skincare, makeup and beauty deals in the Boots Black Friday sale

Whilst Black Friday actually falls on Friday November 27th this year, we don’t have to wait any longer for the Boots Black Friday sale – it is officially here.

The health and beauty retailer have taken Black Friday and run with it – it won’t just be a day of sales, but a whole month, starting now. So come on, let’s have a look at some Black Friday beauty deals.

Boots Black Friday deal: Quick Links

What should I buy in the Boots Black Friday deal?



Remington Air Plates Straightener – was £79.99, now £34.99

This is one heck of a hair straightener deal – good hair for under £40? Yes please. We’ll take two. This styler glides over hair to create the perfect silky smooth look. It heats up in 15 seconds and has cool touch technology meaning that you can handle the straightener wherever to aid styling. There’s also that ever-important automatic safety shut off, for peace of mind. View Deal

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device for Body, Face and Precision Areas – was £475 , now £399

A saving of £125 is huge for device as smart as this. The at-home laser device is a market leader in hair removal, because it works on all skin and hair types. It also works on all areas of the body – including that tricky bikini line spot. View Deal