The Longevity Trend Is Coming For Body Care—Here’s How To Invest Wisely

We all know that ‘skin longevity’ and ‘regenerative beauty’ have been huge beauty buzzwords these past couple of years. Our aesthetic habits and skincare choices are increasingly moulded with long-term results in mind, and there’s a feeling of vindication that we’ve finally ‘hacked’ the system in this way.

The big news is that 2026 is set to see longevity extend to our mindset about bodycare; aesthetically, we want exosomes, polynucleotides and collagen boosters for the body, in order to promote long-term health, and smooth and tighten. And with topical bodycare formulas getting smarter (particularly within the K-beauty space) the longevity skinification of bodycare is already upon us.

Longevity: from face to body

The longevity trend has seen us shift our approach to ageing from instantaneous, obvious results to ones that work harder over time, focusing on both skin health as well as appearance. Beauty consumers are smarter than ever before; we understand ingredients, know what to ask for during aesthetic treatments and can cut through marketing jargon. Because of this, we demand more for our skin, which is where the themes of regeneration and longevity come in.

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With this in mind, it was really only a matter of time before longevity reached our body practises – and it's something aesthetic doctors are started to notice more than ever. "I’m definitely seeing the longevity mindset extend beyond the face to the body," says Dr. Alicia Gonzalez-Fernandez, Aesthetic Doctor, while Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetic Doctor at Taktouk Clinic explains that the focus has tended to be on the neck, chest, hands, stomach and upper arms. "The goal is not dramatic change, but maintaining healthy skin as well as the treatment of areas of concern," she notes. "Many patients in their thirties and forties are now investing earlier in an attempt to slow down the ageing process."

According to Hall, who is also a K-beauty expert, the Korean skincare space has been a major influence here. "Korean skincare philosophy has always centred on prevention, skin barrier health and long-term skin quality rather than quick fixes," she says, noting that this longevity approach is now being incorporated into topical body care, as well as products for the face.

How to invest wisely

The easiest, most affordable way to practise a 'body longevity mindset' in your routine is to use smarter topical products that speak to the 'skinification' of bodycare. These products often contain ingredients that promote long-term skin health and tackle skin concerns on a deeper level.

As well as always wearing SPF, Hall recommends "hydrating ingredients like ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to help support the skin’s protective structure, reduce inflammation and improve resilience" over time.

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"Topical ingredients that support collagen production can also be helpful," she adds. "Retinoids and antioxidants like vitamin C are widely supported by research for their role in improving cell turnover, reducing oxidative stress and encouraging collagen synthesis within the skin." As mentioned, Korean body care is a great place to start, as well as brands such as The Ordinary and Naturium.

For those who want to go all in, there are aesthetic treatment options. For Dr Gonzalez-Fernandez, the biggest representation of the body longevity shift in-clinic is the way patients are given a much more personalised approach now. "Treatments are targeted to the individual, bespoke if you may, and where overall health and wellbeing is prioritised." This manifests through more in-depth consultations and even the use of AI to find the best treatment plan.

The aesthetic doctor explains that she is most commonly treating hands and necks of late. "To treat the hands, we also use Radiesse (biostimulator) and Profhilo (for deep hydration)," she explains. "And one of the most popular protocols we offer in clinic for the neck is the ‘Nécolleté’ treatment, which combines Plinest polynucleotides (the famous salmon DNA injections), hyper-diluted Radiesse (a biostimulator) and a multivitamin mesotherapy blend called NCTF. This combination is a regenerative powerhouse, helping stimulate collagen, improve hydration and support skin regeneration, giving the skin stronger structural support over time."

According to Dr Hall, patients want "treatments that stimulate the skin’s own regenerative processes rather than those that simply camouflage ageing such as dermal fillers." Examples include (as mentioned) biostimulatory injectables and treatments which "encourage fibroblasts in the skin to produce new collagen over time" and can help to maintain firmness in areas like the arms, abdomen and above the knees.

"Skin boosters and regenerative injectables are also increasingly requested for the neck, chest and hands," she continues. "These treatments hydrate the dermis and stimulate collagen, improving skin quality and helping to reduce fine lines." Then there's energy-based technologies such as radiofrequency (Eg Exion body) and ultrasound, which are "also widely used to stimulate collagen remodelling by delivering controlled heat to the deeper layers of the skin, encouraging gradual tightening and improved elasticity."

Seeking out a qualified, recommended aesthetic professional will allow you to determine which specific treatment (or set of treatments) is best for you, in terms of prioritising body longevity.