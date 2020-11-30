Tan-Luxe Cyber Monday: quick, there’s 50% off my favourite fake-tan drops

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cyber Monday is here. Bringing with it the end of the biggest week of discounts and deals. We’ve survived and shopped Black Friday and the Cyber Weekend deals with the final hurrah of offers coming to an end at midnight tonight. I’ve been sourcing the very best deals and offers since last week so I feel very ready for a long bath and a bit of a fresh glow.

So, when I stumbled across this half price discount on my absolute favourite fake tan brand, Tan-Luxe I had to share it with you.

I’m very low-maintenance when it comes to tanning but this is an absolute essential in my routine. I won’t go without it. I’ve tried so many fake tans and none leave me with a natural sun-kissed glow quite like Tan-Luxe does.

A truly hard-working product Tan-Luxe’s Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum is heaven. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid to create a plumper, more youthful complexion whilst deeply hydrating your skin. The lightweight formula blends into the skin to instantly soften and hydrate while creating a buildable glow. Whilst the innovative serum helps to even out skin tone, colour-correcting any unwanted redness while minimising the appearance of pigmentation.

Tempted? Give it a go, it’s vegan, cruelty-free and half price.