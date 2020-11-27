11 Black Friday buys for bath lovers

It’s getting colder outside and it doesn’t take a lot to convince us to stay home nowadays, especially when you’ve got a bathtub to soak in.
If you’re a fellow bath obsessive, there’s a ton of Black Friday products out there aimed at us from bougie bath planks to luxe L’Occitane bath bubbles that’ll have your house smelling magical.
Shop John Lewis’ Black Friday sale to get 15% off L’Occitane Lavande Foaming Bath
Wolf & Badger has slashed the prices on a ton of their candles in their sale, while others like LookFantastic and John Lewis are offering upwards of 15% off luxe beauty ranges including This Works and Molton Brown.
To really step things up, you can also invest in a chic wooden bath tray to rest your glass of wine on and some ultra plush towels. Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Diptyque candle deals to make your experience Pinterest perfect.
Here’s some of our favourites below, happy soaking!
L’Occitane Lavande Foaming Bath – now £22.10 with 15% off | John Lewis
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak – now £17.60 with 20% off | John Lewis
XcE Bathtub Bamboo Caddy Tray –
was £32.85, now £29.85 | Amazon
Lola’s Apothecary Sweet Lullaby Soothing Bath & Shower Oil –
was £40, now £32 | Wolf and Badger
Christy Supreme Robe in Medium Raspberry –
was £69, now £55.20 | Harvey Nichols
Get Naked Floral Bath Mat –
was £25, now £15 | Urban Outfitters
Egyptian Collection 600GSM Cotton Sand Towels – from £2 with extra 20% off at checkout | Julian Charles
Available in eight colours
Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath Salts – now £18.70 with 15 % off | John Lewis
Oskia Vitamin E Bath Oil –
was £78, now £54.60 | Lookfantastic
Tiger Bath Mat –
was £35, now £21 | Urban Outfitters