11 Black Friday buys for bath lovers

It’s getting colder outside and it doesn’t take a lot to convince us to stay home nowadays, especially when you’ve got a bathtub to soak in.

If you’re a fellow bath obsessive, there’s a ton of Black Friday products out there aimed at us from bougie bath planks to luxe L’Occitane bath bubbles that’ll have your house smelling magical.

Wolf & Badger has slashed the prices on a ton of their candles in their sale, while others like LookFantastic and John Lewis are offering upwards of 15% off luxe beauty ranges including This Works and Molton Brown.

To really step things up, you can also invest in a chic wooden bath tray to rest your glass of wine on and some ultra plush towels. Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Diptyque candle deals to make your experience Pinterest perfect.

Here’s some of our favourites below, happy soaking!