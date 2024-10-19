As a beauty editor I am completely rubbish at doing my brows - this one product makes doing them a doddle

You could argue that mascara or concealer are the most important products in a make-up bag. But when the eyebrows help to shape the face, surely the products that define them are just as valuable. Unfortunately, my talents lie elsewhere so I'm eternally grateful I didn't pluck my brows to oblivion when I was a teen so I've still got quite a bit to work with. They're naturally arched - which is an eyebrow shape that's fairly simple to work with - but they're pretty sparse at the inner corner of the brow. So even though they're not much work, I find myself getting pretty lazy with them—especially when it comes to intricate pencils. Enter: Eyebrow powders.

No matter how good or precise a brow pencil claims to be, I can't find better than an eyebrow powder. I find them easy to use, long-lasting and natural-looking. To share the brow powder love, here are the ones I deem to be the best to convince you to give them a whirl.

Best eyebrow powders

1. The Body Shop Sculpt It Brow Powder

The Body Shop Sculpt It Brow Powder Best for creating a natural look Specifications Shades: 5 Today's Best Deals £15 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Two shades in one for a more natural looking brow Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a brush

The product that got me into brow powders. This Body Shop tin has two variations of the shades, a lighter and a darker hue to get the perfect blend of colour, which prevents your brows from looking flat. The product comes in five shades: blonde, black, brown, cool brown and auburn. I love how small and compact the tin is, but it lasts a surprisingly long time.

2. Chanel La Palette Sourcils Brow Wax and Brow Powder Duo

Chanel La Palette Sourcils Brow Wax and Brow Powder Duo Best does-it all kit Specifications Shades: 3 Today's Best Deals £44 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Comes with everything you need Reasons to avoid - The brushes, whilst useful, are very small and fiddly

Chanel has thought of everything with this brow duo. It contains both powder and wax to fill in the spare areas and lock it all in with the wax. It also comes with two brushes, an angled one and a pointed one, a spoolie to brush up the brows and a teeny pair of tweezers. It's the perfect does-it-all brow kit.

3. Rimmel Brow This Way Eyebrow Kit

Rimmel Brow This Way Eyebrow Kit Best longwearing powder Specifications Shades: 2 Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Longwearing Reasons to avoid - Not enough shades in the range

Rimmel knows how to make a great eyebrow product. This is another wax and powder duo; I don't love the wax in this product but that's because I'm a powder gal. The powder is everything I'd want from one, it's easy to apply and blend but stays put when it's in place. The brush, which is double-ended with a spooled and angled brush, is one of the best out there, too as it's really precise.

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo Best powder to create an ombre look Specifications Shades: 7 Today's Best Deals £20.99 at Amazon £24 at Sephora UK £24 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Huge inclusive shade range Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a brush

Leave it to the brand that does brows best to have an excellent brow powder. This has the best pigment I've come across so when used with a sharp angled brush, it mimics a pencil. It comes in seven shades—blonde, caramel, dark brown, granite, medium brown, soft brown and taupe—and each compact has two hues of the shade making it easy to blend them together for a natural finish.

5. Natural Collection Brow Powder

Natural Collection Brow Powder Best affordable brow powder Specifications Shades : 3 Today's Best Deals £3 at Boots Reasons to buy + Excellent formula for such a low price Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a brush

Just because it's the most affordable doesn't mean it doesn't compete with the rest. This is such an excellent brow powder. It's really easy to apply and doesn't look thick or dark on the brows. It doesn't come with a brush but for £3, you can't quibble over it.

6. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo Best brow powder for on-the-go application Specifications Shades: 3 Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Comes with a mirror and a brush + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - The powder compacts could be bigger

One of the most interesting textures, this is an in-between powder and pomade making it one of the most long-lasting products in the list. The packaging for this is smart. It's a small compact with a mirror and brush that slot into itself housing a brush and spoolie so you can do your brows on the go.

7. Benefit Goof Proof Easy Brow Filling Powder

Benefit Goof Proof Easy Brow Filling Powder Best shade range Specifications Shades: 10 Today's Best Deals £21 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Extensive shade range Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a brush

This is an ideal product for that super fluffy brow look. It's available in 10 shades so you can get a really natural-looking shade, ideal for your eyebrow colour.