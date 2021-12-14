The beauty shop, what our editor’s are buying this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with our beauty partners

If you’re always on the lookout for reliable, tried-and-tested beauty products that go above and beyond, then you’ll love our brand new series ‘what to buy this week’. In this column, I will share the key beauty buys that the Marie Claire Editors have been shopping, sharing and raving about. From cult classics and up-and-coming beauty brands to celebrity collaborations and limited edition collections, this roundup will have it all. With a product or two from The Marie Claire Beauty Edit, meaning you can shop straight away.

Videos you may like:

With a mix of seasonal buys (think, winter rich moisturisers that counteract both the frost and heating and shimmering, party-ready palettes), makeup bag staples and everyday essentials that are a real find.

This article is created in partnership with LOOKFANTASTIC.

This week, I’ll be sharing products that I’m loving as well as new finds and trusty favourites from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Dami Abajingin, Affiliate Account Manager; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor and more…