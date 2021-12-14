The beauty shop, what our editor’s are buying this week

In partnership with our beauty partners
If you’re always on the lookout for reliable, tried-and-tested beauty products that go above and beyond, then you’ll love our brand new series ‘what to buy this week’. In this column, I will share the key beauty buys that the Marie Claire Editors have been shopping, sharing and raving about. From cult classics and up-and-coming beauty brands to celebrity collaborations and limited edition collections, this roundup will have it all. With a product or two from The Marie Claire Beauty Edit, meaning you can shop straight away.
With a mix of seasonal buys (think, winter rich moisturisers that counteract both the frost and heating and shimmering, party-ready palettes), makeup bag staples and everyday essentials that are a real find.
This week, I’ll be sharing products that I’m loving as well as new finds and trusty favourites from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Dami Abajingin, Affiliate Account Manager; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor and more…
DECREE LIGHT CLEANSE, £44 by DR AJ STURNHAM
"This cleanser has changed my life. It is hands-down one of the best I've ever used. My skin is clearer, softer, more even and brighter after using it."
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
GLOW DAILY VITAMIN C GEL CREAM, £38 at REN
"Not to be overdramatic, but this is *the* perfect post-workout moisturiser and vit C booster - so much so, I can't stop wearing it. It's thin but firm and has given my skin a visible boost. Ideal as the weather gets colder and my skin gets... drier. "
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
PLANTASTIC APRICOT CLEANSING BALM, £18.92 (for members) at BEAUTYPIE
"Of all the cleansers I’ve tried recently, this has been head and shoulders above the rest for me. It’s extremely hydrating, purifying and rich - perfect for a really deep cleanse. Plus, the apricot butter and cold-pressed rosehip oil mix together to make the most glorious scent ever."
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor
VITAMIN C+ BRIGHTEN SKIN RENEW CLEANSING OIL, £10.99 at SUPER FACIALIST
"I love to double cleanse, and especially now that I'm out out and back to wearing a full face of makeup, it's a must. I've been using Super Facialist Cleansing Oil for years and I keep coming back because it removes every morsel of makeup and leaves my skin feeling notably soft."
Dami Abajingin, Affiliate Account Manager
PRO-COLLAGEN CLEANSING BALM, £44 ELEMIS at LOOKFANTASTIC
"I won't go anywhere without my beloved Pro-Collagen Cleansing balm. My obsession with it is catching and both my mum and sister are now hooked too. The softening cream melts on contact with your skin and deeply nourishes and cleanses...it's heaven. Once a week I'll treat myself and use it as a relaxing mask."
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
HYALURONIC HAPPIKISS LIPSTICK BALM in PILLOWTALK, £25 at CHARLOTTE TILBURY
"This creates the perfect everyday lip. In CT's iconic Pillow Talk shade - which is my lip colour but better - it hydrates, makes them appear fuller and makes me look polished. (Even if I'm not feeling it.)"
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
SKIN FOOD, £8.25 at WELEDA
"An oldie but a goodie, I discovered Weleda's iconic Skin Food earlier this winter to try and rescue my dry hands and face. It's rare you find a moisturiser that's good for sensitive skin but also suitable for both skin and body, yet this ticks all the boxes. Be warned, though - it's thick, so you don't need a lot."
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
NIGHT ZZZ’s RETINOID SERUM DUO, £88 at SUNDAY RILEY
“This dream duo proudly sits on my bedside table. Designed to work together the anti-ageing combo rehydrates and soothes. Fighting signs of ageing and improves the appearance of congested and damaged skin. I’m treating myself to this gift set this Christmas.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
"I’ve only just tried the classic Boy Brow by Glossier and I’m an immediate convert. My eyebrows are the most important element of my make up routine and this brow gel thickens, fluffs and shapes them perfectly, while remaining subtle and light. Despite how much I use (and I use quite a lot) my brows never appear stiff, flakey or waxy. It’s a miracle."
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor
READY STEADY GLOW DAILY AHA TONIC, £27 at REN
"I'm always on the quest for brighter skin and this toner instantly illuminates. I love chemical exfoliants and this powerful combination of AHA's, BHA's and lactic acid resurfaces and smooths with each application. The fact that the bottle is fully recyclable is also a plus."
Dami Abajingin, Affiliate Account Manager
PRICKLY PEAR FACE CREAM, £119 at IRENE FORTE
"I love all Irene Forte skincare but this organic night cream in particular has blown my mind. I can never go back. It’s nourishing, easily absorbed, plumping and it smells incredible. I’ve even started wearing it in the day too just for the scent and glow."
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor