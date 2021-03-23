Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Editor's cut: the best of beauty right now

Each month I will be regaling you with tales of my three favourite products du jour. Or should that be du mois? In my line of work, with product after product arriving at my door in the arms of impatient couriers, it takes something truly special to stand out from the crowd. Wallflowers need not apply; this list is reserved solely for the products that stop me in my tracks. Are you ready? Here we go…

For as long as I can remember I have wanted Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s eyebrows. For those of you who don’t know what they look like, I urge you to Google them right now. They are bushy and tamed in equal measure. My favourite part is the beginning of their brows, just above the corner of the eye. The hairs here are wild and stand to attention. Do I have these brows? No. Do I want these brows. Yes. For years, I have tried to emulate their look – I’ve forgone any type of maintenance – no waxing, no threading and very, very little plucking – and I’ve used countless brow gels to try and fake the look. But not until I found NYX Professional Makeup’s The Brow Glue did I feel like I had come close to America’s most famous twins. The thing about this brow gel is it is literally like glue. I style my hairs with a spoolie and then cast them into place with this.

Everyone has their go-to favourite tanning brand. This is mine. I have lost count of the amount of times I have written about my love of its Self Tanning Drops on this website. I am beyond ecstatic that I have found my new obsession – its brand new Self Tanning Butter. You’re probably thinking to yourself, ‘Oh I use a self tanner all the time, this is nothing new.’ Let me correct right now. This is nothing like your self tanner. This is so, so, so, so, so much better than your self tanner. After two applications, it looked like I had had a spray tan. A really, really good spray tan. I looked, dare I say it, fantastic. It was even and it wasn’t orange. Suddenly, my locked-down body was no longer pale, no longer dimply, no longer lifeless. I’ve never been to the Turks & Caicos, but I’m pretty sure I looked like I’d been on holiday for the past two months there.

Finding a smart candle brand that doesn’t cost the earth is akin to finding a five pound note in an old pair of jeans. Finding one that also smells absolutely incredible is like finding a tenner. Vine has notes of all of my favourite scents – fig, tomato plant and basil. It smells fresh, it smells green, it smells expensive. Thankfully, the brand is also big on sustainability, so I feel good about myself when I light it up. They’re made from GMO-free coconut and rapeseed wax, sourced from a supplier that trains farmers on sustainable agriculture practices and the packaging is extremely green too. Tick, tick, tick.