Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen after two decades

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After two decades working together, fashion house Alexander McQueen and its Creative Director Sarah Burton have announced they are parting ways.

After graduating from Central Saint Martins, Sarah Burton worked as head of womenswear design alongside the late Lee Alexander McQueen for 14 years.

She was named as his successor after his death in 2010, and became a household name just a year later after designing the Princess of Wales' wedding dress.

Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a statement, 'I am immensely grateful to Sarah, and I want to personally thank her for her work over the past two decades, first alongside Lee Alexander McQueen, where her role was instrumental to his success, and then as the creative director since 2010. Through her own experience, sensitivity and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic house. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Burton added, 'I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.'

The Creative Director's partnership with Alexander McQueen will end with her spring/summer24 collection in Paris this September.