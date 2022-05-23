Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can totally relate...

In case you missed it, last week the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London’s home of entertainment, Leicester Square. Kate Middleton stunned in her most daring look to date, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress by Roland Mouret.

The Duchess was joined by Prince William, who looked just as smart in a black tuxedo and black velvet slippers embroidered with fighter jets.

During the premiere, he and Kate mingled with the likes of Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, and looked as if they had lots of fun walking the red carpet. However, it sounds like their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were sad to miss out on the special night.

As reported by HELLO!, Prince William was spotted talking to nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher at the cinema, and said that his own children were “jealous” to miss the premiere.

Video you may like:

They also claimed that Alfie’s mother Elise told them: “He said they have had the theme tune for the film playing with their kids.” How cute!

Although Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren’t in attendance that night, the royal children aren’t strangers to the red carpet.

Back in December 2020, they had their very first red carpet appearance at the London Palladium, to watch Pantoland, a special pantomime show to thank frontline workers and their families for their efforts during the pandemic.

Prince William also made an important speech at the event, thanking the workers for everything they had done.

“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” he said. “So, too, have your families, who, I’m sure, have seen far less of you than they would have liked. It’s lovely that you are all here together tonight.”

We wonder when the royal children’s next red carpet outing will be…