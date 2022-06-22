The royal family’s sweet birthday tributes to Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It has been a big month in the royal family calendar, from Platinum Jubilee celebrations to Ascot outings – and yesterday, the Duke of Cambridge turned 40.

While William is keeping his birthday celebrations low-key, celebrating with his family at home, the royal family have paid a sweet tribute to the Duke of Cambridge.

If you don’t post a happy birthday message on social media, did it even happen?

The Palaces may make it seem like we are worlds apart, but the Royals are actually just like us. They send their happy birthday messages on Instagram too!

The royal family shared a whole thread of sweet photos for Prince William’s birthday, wishing the Duke a happy birthday and sharing all his achievements.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall posted their own five photos of William throughout the decades. The photos show the Duke as a baby, and finish with him having a boy of his own – his eldest child, Prince George. His father wrote: ‘Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!’

But William did not post his own birthday selfie on the account he shares with Kate Middleton, instead using his platform to bring awareness to the issue of homelessness – something he also did recently when he was spotted selling copies of The Big Issue.

Rather than he usual release of birthday Instagram photos you might expect, William simply posted a story to his account, writing: ‘Thank you for all the birthday messages today! W.’

William and Kate reportedly kept their plans low key, choosing to spend time with their three little ones at their Kensington Palace home. The couple will celebrate with a sweet joint birthday party later this year, as Kate also turned 40 back in January.

How lovely!