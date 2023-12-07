The Royal Family put on a united front as they pose for a new photograph at Buckingham Palace

The Royal Family have put on a united front at their latest engagement, with the King and Queen with the Prince and Princess of Wales posing together for a new photograph at Buckingham Palace. The two royal couples attended the 'white tie and tiaras' reception for diplomats held at the Palace on Tuesday, and it marks the first time that King Charles and Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been seen together since the release of author Omid Scobie's book Endgame, which re-started a conversation around racism in the Royal Family.

Princess Catherine and King Charles were named in error in the Dutch version of Endgame as the two royals who allegedly 'questioned' Archie's skin colour. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace have responded to the claims. It's been widely considered that the photo represents unity between the two couples in the face of what's been inevitably a difficult week for the family.

It's clear that this is a defining picture for the royal, with the image appearing on the Royal Family's official Instagram page, alongside the caption: "This evening, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed the world's ambassadors to Buckingham Palace. Hosted annually, the Diplomatic Reception celebrates London as home to one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world."

It's safe to say the picture got a big reaction with fans, who referenced the 'incredible strength' displayed by the royals. One royal fan commented on the photograph: "Both couples look wonderful. God Save The King."

But not everyone was on side, with another follower writing: "Why is Harry not in this photo... after all he is as much a royal as William, time the King stepped in and got this feud sorted instead of William lapping up the limelight."

For the event, Princess Catherine wore a shimmering fairytale-like dress from one of her favourite designers Jenny Packham and the Lover's Knot Tiara, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, wore a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare and a tiara that previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.