What the Queen is really like – and the relatable motto we should all live by

The Queen has been hailed a determined monarch, “timeless” and takes an unflappable approach when faced with adversity.

Author, Robert Hardman, is set to release a book about the 95-year-old British monarch, and has recounted snippets of conversations, interviews, and thoughts expressed about Her Majesty in his book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II, which is set for release on March 17.

Segments of the book, which have been obtained by the Mail Online, highlight what the Queen “is really like”, and she is even more of an icon – if that was even possible.

Robert shares: “In the course of writing my new biography — based on interviews with family, friends, staff, world leaders and a wide range of unpublished material — I kept being reminded of a recurring theme.

“Despite that impression conveyed in dramas such as The Crown, of a beleaguered monarch ploughing on thanks to her fabled sense of duty, this misses a crucial point: she genuinely enjoys being Queen.

“Megxit, the implosion of Prince Andrew, even the death of Prince Philip have failed to stop her carrying on much as she has always done.”

In Robert’s research he has found former US President, George W. Bush, former British politician Sir John Major, and many others, have noted the same thing – the Queen’s “iron will”, assertiveness and calmness.

Describing the royal, Bush said: “She has a duty to something greater than herself. It’s timeless … She’s a woman who must have an iron will.”

While Major shared: “The Queen has always lived by the doctrine ‘This too shall pass.'”

Former press secretary, Charles Anson, agrees with the former comments, and has praised the Queen for her “very goo shock absorbers.”

He said: “By a miracle, she has a temperament which is very well suited to the job.

“She has very good shock absorbers when things go wrong and she doesn’t make a hoo-ha when it’s a great success.”

Hardman added: “Her default mode in the face of a crisis is stillness.”

Despite her calmness and composure, Hardman has hinted she has a little wild side too.

He added: “The royal default position is to be judiciously cautious rather than risk-averse. Hence, the Queen’s decision to take part in the spoof James Bond video for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.”

This year marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and 70-year reign, which makes her the first British royal to reach this major milestone.

Over the year, there will be a number of engagements and events, including a four-day bank holiday weekend in June, which may even see The Spice Girls reunite to perform.