The Queen has received some heartbreaking news this week

Our thoughts are with Her Royal Majesty as she loses another of those closest to her.

Just eight months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Queen has lost one of her closest friends, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton. Ann passed away on Friday 3 December at the age of 101.

Born in 1920, the Duchess first started working for the Queen in 1953 as Lady of the Bedchamber. She was given the prestigious role of Mistress of the Robes in 1967, where she would have been responsible for the Queen’s clothing and jewellery, plus organising the rota of ladies-in-waiting. The Duchess was one of only two women who have held this role during the Queen’s reign.

In 1980, the Queen appointed Ann Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, an award Her Royal Majesty created to recognise services to the sovereign.

The women’s friendship spanned 68 years. They travelled the world together on the Queen’s overseas trips to Nigeria, France, Morocco and Russia. Considered one of Her Majesty’s most trusted assistants, Ann never spoke to the media. The Duchess even made the Queen godmother to her second daughter, Lady Virginia Mary Elizabeth FitzRoy.

Ann had five children in total with husband Hugh FitzRoy, who was the Earl of Euston before becoming the 11th Duke of Grafton. He sadly passed away in 2011. The couple’s three girls and two boys continue the family line.

Our thoughts are with the Queen and everyone who knew Ann Fortune FitzRoy.