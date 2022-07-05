This royal has a secret gin business

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Can you guess who?

It seems the alcoholic beverage business is one many celebrities have made their way into; from Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, and many more.

Now the royal family are exploring the sector, well, one in particular.

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has ventured into the industry and launched a new enterprise.

No it’s not social media, but it comes in the form of a new gin, the Express has reported.

Following a successful career as a former England rugby player, Mike has gone on to launch a podcast titled The Good, the Bad and the Rugby with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne,

He has also signed up for other activities and charity events, including a 770km bike ride from Lake Geneva to Nice to raise money for Parkinson’s disease, which his father is currently battling.

His latest foray is the gin business, titled Blackeye gin – very fitting considering his former career.

More details of Mike’s gin have been kept under wraps, although one unsigned bottle could fetch £40, while a signed version will set you back £60.

It seems the business has received the Queen’s royal approval as she is said to enjoy the tipple, and even has her own gin, which is infused with 12 botanicals, and is sold at the Buckingham Palace shop for £40.

Meanwhile, Mike – who has daughters Mia, Lena and son Lucas with wife Zara – has admitted he was overwhelmed by how welcoming the royal family were to him when he met Zara, who is the Princess Royal’s daughter, despite claims some royals disapproved.

Speaking previously about his royal in-laws, the 43-year-old sporting ace and entrepreneur said: “I can only say how kind they’ve been to me, and how welcoming they’ve been to me since joining the family.

“And how they’ve made my family feel welcome.

“I’ve always felt part of it and I think that’s down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They’re a fantastic family.”