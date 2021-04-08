The Cambridges’ royal photographer opens up about what it’s really like working with Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make viral news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, this past year has been all about the family of five (now six with their new secret puppy).

The Duke and Duchess are known to share wholesome family photographs to their social media channels to mark special occasions. And while Kate has broken with tradition in taking a lot of her children’s royal portraits herself, she often gets the help of Matt Porteous, the photographer behind the most iconic Cambridge family snaps.

Speaking with HELLO! this week, Matt opened up about what it’s really like working with Kate Middleton.

‘Catherine has an incredible eye for style, she knows what will look best in these scenes which makes my life easy,’ the photographer explained in the interview, going on to add that he doesn’t tend to give advice on posing or wardrobe, letting things ‘occur naturally’ instead.

‘Catherine is an amazing photographer,’ he continued. ‘We have both shared tips on location and talked about light, settings and styles.

‘Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops. I’m always looking for the best light and will work with this in every scene.’

Well, that’s lovely.