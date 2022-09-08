Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

People around the U.K. and the world are expressing their well wishes to the Queen after Buckingham Palace released an official statement which said that Her Majesty’s doctors had “recommended she remain under medical supervision” at her Scottish residence of Balmoral.

Following that official announcement, various Royal Family members, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, are confirming their plans to travel to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side.

On Twitter, royal reporter Omid Scobie wrote: “Representatives at Kensington Palace and Clarence house confirm that Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are travelling to Balmoral, Scotland.”

He added: “Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex are now travelling to Balmoral. Prince Andrew is travelling up separately. And Princess Anne is already at Balmoral as she had engagements in Scotland this week.”

Omid also said: “A Sussex spokesman confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Scotland.”

Key political and religious figures have made statements following the news from Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the Queen just this week at Balmoral, wrote on Twitter: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury wrote: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”