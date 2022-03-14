Queen told to ‘pace herself’ by aides ahead of Prince Philip’s memorial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has one busy year, with numerous royal engagements spread across the year to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

It has recently been reported Her Majesty will have to miss the Commonwealth Service this year, and, after contracting mild coronavirus, she has been told to “pace herself” by royal aides so not to miss her late husband, Prince Philip’s memorial service at the end of the month.

The Queen’s aides have advised her to take things easy, as she is also having difficulty with her mobility, one source said.

A source told The Sun Online: “You can’t say she will definitely be at the service but there’s an element of pacing herself to make it happen.”

Royal author, Ingrid Seward, added: “This is about her mobility letting her down.

“If she can’t move about properly, she certainly doesn’t want that broadcast on TV at the Abbey.”

Royal aides are said to have accepted the “frailties that come with living a long life” are slowly catching up with the monarch.

Despite it all, the 95-year-old royal vows to continue her royal engagements.

The source added: “She is as committed to her duties of state as ever.”

Though the Queen has sent Prince Charles to attend the Commonwealth Service on 14 March, she is lined up to have face to face engagements at Windsor this week.

Later this month, Westminster Abbey is set to host a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who tragically passed away in April last year.

The service, which will be held on March 29, will commemorate the Queen’s late husband’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey.

However, Harry, 37, has pulled out of attending because he has concerns surrounding his security. But it has been reported Harry – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle – will attend the Invictus Games next month in Holland.