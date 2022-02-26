The Queen apparently saved Snoop Dogg from being kicked out of the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Maybe she's a fan?

Snoop Dogg has revealed that the Queen prevented him from being ousted from the UK in 1994, insisting everyone should ‘bow down’ to the 95-year-old monarch.

The American rapper claimed that Her Majesty intervened when a British tabloid paper demanded lawmakers send him back to the US, in light of the first and second-degree murder charges he was facing in California. At the time of the case, Snoop Dogg – a.k.a. Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – was on tour in the UK to promote his debut album, Doggystyle.

The hip-hop icon has now recalled how the Queen, who currently has Covid, came to his defense following the media’s vicious campaign to exile him.

“They had a picture of me on the front [of the newspaper]…there was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out’,” the 50-year-old said in a recent interview with the DJ Whoo Kid. It was during this outrage that Her Majesty stepped in to reassure Snoop – who was acquitted of the charges in 1996 – that he was welcome to stay.

“The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country, he can come,'” he recounted. “When the Queen speaks, bow down.”

That’s not all the unlikely monarchist had to say about the matter though. He also suggested that the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, who would have been 9 and 12 during the scandal, had something to do with the Queen’s final decision.

“That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?” he added. “You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute’…The queen, that’s my gal.”

Whether or not the details of Snoop’s account are accurate will probably never be known, but one thing’s for sure – that’s one heck of a royal anecodate.