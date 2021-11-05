The Queen has flown to Sandringham following her health scare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to spend a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and the Cop26 summit, encouraged to stay at home and rest by doctors.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

‘Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November. However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.’

There has been national concern for the monarch following her hospitalisation, but people were reassured when she was spotted out and about recently, for the first time since the reports of her ill health.

The Queen was spotted driving around her Windsor estate wearing a head scarf and dark glasses earlier this week and yesterday Her Majesty was seen arriving in Sandringham. The Queen usually spends the winter months on her Norfolk estate, something she was thankfully able to continue this year after seemingly getting the all-clear from her doctors.

Royal aides have spoken out to say that Her Majesty is in ‘good spirits’, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed as he insisted the she is ‘in very good form’.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty and hoping for a speedy recovery!