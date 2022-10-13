Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She certainly knew how to have a laugh.

It was easy to see that Queen Elizabeth II had a fantastic sense of humour, if only by looking at the cheeky sparkle in her eyes.

The portrait artist Christian Furr witnessed the Queen’s cheekiness first-hand when she sat for him to paint her, and she got a little distracted.

“I remember I was in the sitting once, and I was concentrating on something and thinking, ‘I’ve got to get this right,'” Christian told OK!.

“And the Queen was kind of bopping around listening to some music outside that she [was] clearly enjoying.”

Can we just pause here to say how much we would have loved to see this? Anyway, Christian went on to explain what he did to make sure he could get the painting right, and shared the Queen’s hilarious response.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“And I said, ‘Oh, do you mind keeping your head still?'” the artist recalled. “So she sort of looked at me and she said, ‘Isn’t it still already?’ But she was so funny, she had a brilliant sense of humour.”

As OK! points out, Elizabeth’s humour shined through beautifully when she filmed a skit with Daniel Craig’s 007 for the London Olympics opening ceremony, during her Diamond Jubilee year, and then again when she filmed the heartwarming scene with a CGI Paddington Bear coming to tea for her recent Platinum Jubilee.

Though she had to remain impartial in her role as the monarch, she would also show her personality through certain pointed choices of clothing, such as when she wore a brooch gifted to her by President Obama during President Trump’s state visit.

And you might also have heard about the gag gifts members of the Royal Family give one another for Christmas, in lieu of flashier presents (never forget the time Princess Kate reportedly gave a single Prince Harry a “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit).

The Queen was of course a full participant in this tradition. Prince William reportedly once gave her a pair of slippers with her face on them.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during a royal gift-giving!