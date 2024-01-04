The Queen had a beautiful reason for keeping her Christmas decorations up until February
So heartwarming
For most of us, the generally accepted rule is that you take your Christmas decorations down by 6 January. But for the late Queen Elizabeth II, it was slightly more complicated than that.
The Queen instead operated on a much later schedule, opting to have her various residences un-decked for the Christmas period on or after 6 February, as reported by OK!.
But the late monarch had a very good reason for keeping the festive spirit going until well into the new year: 6 February marked the anniversary of her beloved father, King George VI's, death. The monarch passed away in 1952, leaving the throne to his eldest daughter, and the decorations were her way of honouring his memory.
OK! notes that we don't know whether King Charles III has kept his mum's tradition going in his two Christmases as King.
Obviously, being such a historic family, the royals have many other Christmas traditions they're very attached to bringing back every year for their Sandringham celebrations.
For example, the Windsors open their Christmas presents on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas morning.
"On Christmas Eve when all the clan are together, the monarch's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20ft Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room," royal expert Robert Jobson explained back in 2021. "Presents will be opened that day at tea time as the royals still keep to the German practice of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve."
These gifts — as you may know — are typically gag gifts rather than expensive ones, given that the royals can pretty much afford to treat themselves to any more luxurious items they might covet.
Other traditions include enjoying sweet treats such as Cinnamon Star biscuits, and funnily enough, staying well away from the Monopoly set, because games apparently get "too vicious" among the competitive bunch.
Well, it certainly sounds like they all have a fun time with it!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Kelly Clarkson says her ex-husband thought she wasn't 'sexy' enough for prestigious gig
This sounds so painful
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Fendi's collab with Pokémon has just dropped and it's a collector's dream
Iconic bags made cute
By Natalie Hughes
-
Harry Styles debuts yet another new haircut - and fans can't cope
One man's hair has the power to break the internet
By Lauren Hughes
-
Kate’s emotional plea with the Queen after George’s birth
She confided in the late monarch and it led to some big changes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal butler claims the Queen had a cake for Lilibet's birthday but the Sussexes 'never showed up'
They had organised a party for their youngest child at Frogmore Cottage
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How William has changed since Harry's royal departure and the Queen's death
He has 'learnt to cope with the glare of pretty constant publicity'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The late Queen would have wanted Prince Harry more involved in Coronation, claims royal insider
The late Queen would have wanted Prince Harry more involved in Coronation, claims royal insider
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
A previously unseen photo of the late Queen and her grandchildren has been released
It's to mark what would have been her 97th birthday
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Queen had some 'very sharp' words for William when his parenting went against royal tradition
She felt he 'defied her wishes'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The late Queen Elizabeth's unexpected rule break to secure Camilla's role within the monarchy
"They were backtracking very quickly."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the Queen this week
She honoured the late monarch with a sweet sartorial nod
By Jadie Troy-Pryde