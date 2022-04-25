The surprising change the Queen has made to Buckingham Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the royals, with the Queen celebrating her 96th birthday with a special portrait, Prince William preparing Prince George to be the future king, and Prince Harry attending the Invictus Games and giving a rare interview about this family life.

And it’s likely to get even busier, with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations set to kick off in a couple of months. Ahead of the big event, the Queen has unveiled some interesting changes to Buckingham Castle.

In celebration of Earth Day, the monarch’s social media team shared an illustration of the unusual sculpture which will be completed this summer. It will be called the Tree of Trees and feature no less than 350 trees which will be replanted in local communities later in the year.

The caption read, ‘The sculpture will feature 350 British native trees, that will then be gifted to community groups and organisations, to help inspire the next generation of tree planters across the nation. The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with over 1 million trees already planted in the first planting season. Tree planting will commence again in October, through to the end of the Jubilee year.’

If the illustration is to be believed, the impressive green sculpture will be erected in front of the palace, looking onto the Mall. This way, tourists coming to celebrate with the Queen will be able to take it in, while also waiting to wave to Her Majesty, who will appear on the balcony as is tradition.

She will be joined by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been rumoured to have been invite to stand alongside her, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.