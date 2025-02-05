This royal just secretly welcomed a baby boy

Congratulations are in order!

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium leaves a the mass to remember the 25th anniversary of the death of King Baudouin at Notre Dame Church on September 8, 2018 in Laeken, Belgium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium is a mum!

Whilst British royals tend to be quite forthcoming with their pregnancies, Maria Laura took the world by surprise when she announced that she had welcomed her first child with husband William Isvy.

After keeping her pregnancy under wraps, the Belgian Royal Palace took to X on 29 January to share the happy news.

The original announcement was written in French, with the English translation reading: "Princess Maria Laura and Mr. William Isvy are delighted to announce the birth of their son Albert, born on Sunday 26 January in Brussels. Albert weighs 3.5 kg and is doing well, just like his mother.

"The families of the young parents share in their happiness."

As reported by OK!, the little boy's name is an emotional one, since he was named after his great-grandfather, King Albert II of Belgium. Baby Albert does not have a royal title, but is 11th in line to the throne of his country at the time of writing.

Maria Laura and William tied the knot at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels on 10 September, 2022, and Albert is their first child.

Meanwhile, Maria Laura is not the only royal to have welcomed a child in 2025: Princess Beatrice confirmed to the world that her little girl had arrived safely on 22 January. The baby, sweetly named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, is Beatrice's second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The two also share daughter Sienna, who is 3, while Edo is also dad to 8-year-old Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

The happy parents shared with royal fans that Athena had arrived via an Instagram post on the Royal Family's official account. The post consisted of the absolute most adorable picture of the baby wrapped in a pink blanket and hiding her little face with her little hand. Sigh, too cute.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸