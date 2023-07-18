Princess Kate sent Prince WIlliam "flatteringly intense signals" at Wimbledon, behavioural expert says

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, when Carlos Alcaraz took the victory over tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought their two eldest children with them, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and appeared to be completely in sync — both as a family and as a couple.

One behavioural analyst and royal commentator, Judi James, found that William and Kate's attitude towards each other was especially sweet on the day, even as Kate took the lead in guiding their children throughout the event.

"William took a more low-key role but when he did chat to the children he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement," Judi told the Mirror.

For the expert, Kate was truly the shining star of the royal box — which is unsurprising, given she has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (where the tournament takes place) since 2016, when she took over from none other than the late Queen Elizabeth.

"Kate showed herself to be the true Queen of Wimbledon this year, stepping up into her very high profile regal leadership and hosting role with body language displays of confidence and a genuine passion for the game," Judi observed.

"She was very much the leader of her small family group too, hosting and coaching Charlotte and George while William stepped back to gaze on proudly using body language like a 'fig leaf' hand clasp barrier in front of the torso that made him look a little like an over-awed child himself."

This is quite characteristic for the Wales couple: they're never very in your face with their public displays of affection (apart from the odd bum pat!), but can usually be counted on to exchange sweet smiles and touches during public appearances, signalling their enduring bond and connection.