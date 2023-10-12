Princess Kate attends another event with a hand injury
She sported a trampoline injury a few weeks ago
Princess Kate was once again spotted with a slight injury on two of the fingers on her right hand.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow on Thursday as part of their World Mental Health Day programming. While there, they attended a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid. Later, they joined young athletes in two physical challenges.
While out and about in Marlow, Kate was spotted with a suspiciously similar hand injury to the one she had last month on another royal engagement, which consisted of two fingers on her right hand bandaged together.
It's unclear whether this was a new injury or if the old one simply flared up (the Princess' fingers weren't bandaged for most of her royal outings in between the original sighting of her injury and today).
Back in September, Kate joked that the injury was "my own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline." She added: "I did put it on [the bandage] just to keep it safe."
At the Waleses' royal engagement on Thursday, they showed off their athletic skills by participating first in a netball-based challenge, and then in a game of goalball.
As part of the royal couple's other mental health-related engagements this week, Kate learned about a joint programme from Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham University to support students' mental health.
She wrote on Instagram, "A great morning seeing how @nottinghamtrentuni and @uniofnottingham are working together to build a stronger, more connected community which supports the mental wellbeing of all students and ensures everyone feels at home."
William also visited the Blue Light Hub in Milton Keynes to learn about how they're working to break the stigma around mental health.
Writing about this engagement on Instagram, William wrote, "Thank you to the Blue Light Hub for working to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in the line of duty and ensuring our emergency responders receive the care they deserve"
