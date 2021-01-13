The Queen will not be following this tradition with Princess Eugenie’s baby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world in 2020 that she was expecting her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

And being a millennial – she did it with an Instagram post.

Posting two photographs – one of her holding a gorgeous pair of baby bear booties and another of the couple grinning – Eugenie broke the news, captioning the snap: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021’.

Announcing an official statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,’ the statement read. ‘The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.’

Since the announcement, there has unsurprisingly been speculation surrounding everything from the birth and naming to the baptism of the future royal and it is thought that Eugenie might rip up the royal rulebook in more ways than one.

It was speculated last year that Princess Eugenie may break royal tradition by having her baby in a public christening, and this week it was reported that another tradition will have to be forgone, with this one involving the Queen.

The monarch is usually one of the first to meet royal babies, paying a visit to meet all of the Cambridge babies and little Archie of course.

This year however as she is set to welcome two great-grandchildren from Princess Eugenie and then Zara Tindall, the Queen will not be able to journey to see the new arrivals due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead she will have to make do with virtual video calls.

Either way, we’re sure she’s excited to meet the future arrivals!