Royal experts have given an update on how Princess Charlene will return to royal life

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is her health issues that have made her headlines recently, with Princess Charlene only recently returning to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months due to a ‘medical emergency’.

Within days of returning home however, Princess Charlene was admitted to a treatment facility where she remains for the time being.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

Details on how long the Princess of Monaco will be spending at the treatment facility have not been released, but royal experts this week did reveal how she will return to royal life, with it thought that she will make a slow transition.

‘I think when she does come back to Monaco, she will slowly get back into the royal duties,’ explained royal expert Brittani Barger, via Express.co.uk. ‘But she never really undertook that many duties, to begin with.’

She continued: ‘If she is back in time, I think she will definitely be there for the balcony appearance for National Day in November.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.